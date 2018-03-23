|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|30
|26
|3
|1
|85
|20
|81
|Man United
|30
|20
|5
|5
|58
|23
|65
|Liverpool
|31
|18
|9
|4
|73
|34
|63
|Tottenham
|30
|18
|7
|5
|59
|25
|61
|Chelsea
|30
|17
|5
|8
|52
|27
|56
|Arsenal
|30
|14
|6
|10
|55
|41
|48
|Burnley
|30
|11
|10
|9
|27
|26
|43
|Leicester
|30
|10
|10
|10
|45
|43
|40
|Everton
|31
|11
|7
|13
|37
|50
|40
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|9
|13
|37
|49
|36
|Watford
|31
|10
|6
|15
|39
|55
|36
|Brighton
|30
|8
|10
|12
|28
|40
|34
|Newcastle
|30
|8
|8
|14
|30
|40
|32
|Swansea
|30
|8
|7
|15
|25
|42
|31
|Huddersfield
|31
|8
|7
|16
|25
|52
|31
|Crystal Palace
|31
|7
|9
|15
|30
|48
|30
|West Ham
|30
|7
|9
|14
|36
|57
|30
|Southampton
|30
|5
|13
|12
|29
|44
|28
|Stoke
|31
|6
|9
|16
|29
|58
|27
|West Brom
|31
|3
|11
|17
|24
|49
|20
|Saturday, March 31
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT
Newcastle vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Man United vs. Swansea 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Burnley 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Leicester 1400 GMT
West Ham vs. Southampton 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Everton vs. Man City 1630 GMT
|Sunday, April 1
Arsenal vs. Stoke 1230 GMT
Chelsea vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|38
|25
|7
|6
|69
|33
|82
|Cardiff
|37
|23
|7
|7
|58
|31
|76
|Fulham
|38
|19
|12
|7
|66
|41
|69
|Aston Villa
|38
|20
|9
|9
|61
|37
|69
|Derby
|37
|16
|14
|7
|55
|34
|62
|Middlesbrough
|38
|18
|8
|12
|54
|36
|62
|Bristol City
|38
|16
|13
|9
|54
|42
|61
|Preston
|38
|15
|15
|8
|48
|37
|60
|Sheffield United
|38
|18
|6
|14
|51
|43
|60
|Millwall
|38
|15
|13
|10
|46
|37
|58
|Brentford
|38
|14
|12
|12
|54
|46
|54
|Ipswich
|38
|15
|7
|16
|47
|48
|52
|Norwich
|38
|13
|13
|12
|41
|44
|52
|Leeds
|38
|14
|8
|16
|50
|53
|50
|QPR
|38
|12
|11
|15
|45
|55
|47
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|13
|7
|18
|43
|54
|46
|Sheffield Wednesday
|38
|9
|14
|15
|41
|52
|41
|Hull
|38
|9
|12
|17
|53
|59
|39
|Bolton
|38
|9
|12
|17
|33
|56
|39
|Reading
|38
|8
|12
|18
|44
|57
|36
|Barnsley
|38
|7
|12
|19
|37
|56
|33
|Birmingham
|38
|9
|6
|23
|28
|57
|33
|Burton Albion
|38
|7
|9
|22
|27
|67
|30
|Sunderland
|38
|5
|13
|20
|38
|68
|28
|Friday, March 30
Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest 1200 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Cardiff vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Fulham 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT
Reading vs. QPR 1630 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Wolverhampton 1630 GMT
Derby vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT
|Saturday, March 31
Birmingham vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT
|Monday, April 2
Preston vs. Derby 1145 GMT
Ipswich vs. Millwall 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Norwich 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT
|Tuesday, April 3
Fulham vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Birmingham 1900 GMT
|Friday, April 6
Cardiff vs. Wolverhampton 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|37
|22
|10
|5
|70
|35
|76
|Shrewsbury
|37
|22
|9
|6
|50
|28
|75
|Wigan
|35
|22
|8
|5
|66
|23
|74
|Rotherham
|37
|20
|5
|12
|63
|43
|65
|Scunthorpe
|38
|15
|13
|10
|55
|46
|58
|Plymouth
|37
|16
|9
|12
|47
|45
|57
|Peterborough
|37
|15
|11
|11
|59
|47
|56
|Portsmouth
|37
|16
|4
|17
|45
|47
|52
|Charlton
|36
|14
|10
|12
|44
|46
|52
|Bristol Rovers
|37
|15
|5
|17
|53
|56
|50
|Bradford
|36
|15
|5
|16
|48
|54
|50
|Gillingham
|36
|12
|13
|11
|42
|40
|49
|Southend
|37
|12
|11
|14
|43
|55
|47
|Doncaster
|37
|11
|13
|13
|45
|44
|46
|Blackpool
|37
|11
|13
|13
|44
|48
|46
|Oxford United
|36
|12
|9
|15
|52
|54
|45
|Walsall
|38
|11
|11
|16
|47
|57
|44
|Fleetwood Town
|37
|11
|9
|17
|48
|57
|42
|AFC Wimbledon
|37
|11
|9
|17
|37
|48
|42
|Oldham
|36
|10
|10
|16
|50
|62
|40
|Northampton
|38
|10
|10
|18
|36
|61
|40
|Milton Keynes Dons
|37
|9
|11
|17
|37
|51
|38
|Rochdale
|35
|7
|13
|15
|34
|44
|34
|Bury
|37
|7
|9
|21
|31
|55
|30
|Tuesday, March 20
Northampton 1, Shrewsbury 1
Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 2
|Wednesday, March 21
Walsall 0, Wigan 3
|Saturday, March 24
Southend vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Oldham vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
|Sunday, March 25
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
|Thursday, March 29
Blackburn vs. Bradford 1845 GMT
Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|37
|23
|5
|9
|64
|40
|74
|Luton Town
|38
|20
|11
|7
|79
|40
|71
|Wycombe
|38
|20
|9
|9
|73
|54
|69
|Notts County
|38
|18
|12
|8
|60
|39
|66
|Mansfield Town
|37
|16
|15
|6
|56
|38
|63
|Exeter
|37
|19
|6
|12
|47
|40
|63
|Coventry
|37
|18
|7
|12
|43
|31
|61
|Lincoln City
|37
|16
|12
|9
|53
|40
|60
|Swindon
|37
|19
|3
|15
|58
|55
|60
|Carlisle
|38
|15
|11
|12
|55
|48
|56
|Newport County
|37
|13
|14
|10
|47
|47
|53
|Crawley Town
|38
|15
|8
|15
|46
|49
|53
|Colchester
|38
|13
|13
|12
|46
|43
|52
|Cambridge United
|38
|13
|11
|14
|38
|50
|50
|Cheltenham
|38
|11
|12
|15
|53
|54
|45
|Stevenage
|37
|11
|11
|15
|50
|55
|44
|Yeovil
|37
|11
|9
|17
|47
|57
|42
|Morecambe
|37
|9
|13
|15
|37
|47
|40
|Crewe
|38
|12
|4
|22
|47
|62
|40
|Port Vale
|38
|9
|11
|18
|41
|54
|38
|Forest Green
|38
|10
|7
|21
|45
|67
|37
|Grimsby Town
|38
|9
|10
|19
|32
|57
|37
|Chesterfield
|36
|8
|7
|21
|37
|65
|31
|Barnet
|38
|7
|9
|22
|34
|56
|30
|Tuesday, March 20
Crewe 3, Forest Green 1
Port Vale 0, Exeter 1
Morecambe 0, Colchester 0
|Wednesday, March 21
Crawley Town 2, Wycombe 3
|Saturday, March 24
Morecambe vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Barnet 1715 GMT
|Sunday, March 25
Chesterfield vs. Notts County 1230 GMT