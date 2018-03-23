WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ITALY-ARGENTINA

MANCHESTER, England — Lionel Messi and Argentina face a pre-World Cup test against Italy in a friendly. The Azzurri play for the first time since failing to qualify for the tournament, with interim coach Luigi Di Biagio making his debut. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--DORTMUND-USAIN BOLT

DORTMUND, Germany — Usain Bolt trained again with German soccer club Borussia Dortmund on Friday and this time scored a header and a penalty in front of nearly 1,500 spectators. SENT: 330 words, photos.

OLY--LILLEHAMMER AGAIN

TOKYO — The Norwegian ski resort of Lillehammer, site of the popular 1994 Winter Olympics, could be in the running to host again. Gerhard Heiberg, who headed the 1994 Lillehammer Games, told The Associated Press the resort would like to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics but said 2030 seems more likely. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 760 words, photos.

CAR--F1-AUSTRALIAN GP

MELBOURNE, Australia — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton sent an early signal that he could again be the one to beat in Formula One this season, setting the fastest time in Friday's practice sessions at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 440 words, photos.

FIG--WORLDS

ASSAGO, Italy — Carolina Kostner is the sentimental favorite going into the final free program against her much-younger rival, Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia. They were less than a point apart in the short program, but are separated by nearly Zagitova's entire lifespan of 15 years in terms of world championship experience. By Colleen Barry. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

BKC--NCAA-TIPPING OFF

Loyola-Chicago and its game-planning nun are headed to the Elite Eight. So too are Kansas State, Florida State and Michigan in this maddest of Marches. Day 2 of the Sweet 16 has Villanova's Jalen Brunson vs. West Virginia's Jevon Carter, Duke's athletes trying to solve Syracuse's zone and the arm brace saga of Purdue's Isaac Haas. Oh, and all those athletes between Kansas and Clemson. By John Marshall. SENT: 830 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--RUSSIA-BRAZIL

MOSCOW — Brazil will get a taste of playing at the Luzhniki Stadium, the venue for the World Cup final, when it takes on Russia in a friendly. The Brazilians have been unbeaten in seven games, while the Russians have won only one of their last six. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1830 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMANY-SPAIN

DUESSELDORF, Germany — World Cup champion Germany takes on Spain ib a friendly that tests both teams' unbeaten records. Germany hasn't lost in 21 games, while 2010 World Cup champion Spain is unbeaten in 16. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRANCE-COLOMBIA

SAINT-DENIS, France — France will likely try out some new players at home against Colombia in the first of several World Cup warm-up matches. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Kane Williamson scored a team-record 18th test century Friday as New Zealand tightened its advantage in the first cricket test against England on a rain-affected second day. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Kagiso Rabada was in the heat of the action again, winning his latest battle with David Warner as Australia began its first innings in a hurry against South Africa in the third test on Friday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 400 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Hornets rout Grizzlies 140-79 behind Walker's 46 points. SENT: 850 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Anze Kopitar scores 4 goals, Kings beat Avalanche 7-1. SENT: 980 words, photos.

