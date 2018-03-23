(Exclusive Interview) Finding My Space with Olivia Yao Jewellery

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Olivia Yao Jewellery(OYJ) invites eight different working ladies to Huashan 1914 Creative Park to collaborate their workspace with jewellery to bring out the charm in them.

In the first week, Olivia Yao Jewellery invited a Taiwanese artist Huang Pin-ling to share her workspace with everyone. As a local artist, her paintings caught my eye with the poetic atmosphere and the perfect balance of paint and landscape in her artwork.

Huang is a local artist from Hsinchu. In an exhibition held earlier in January this year, it showcased Huang's artwork done in 2015 with the theme- Landscape of Farewell. Some of the artworks are actual depictions of places that she has visited, while others were landscapes that exist in her mind. She then further combined the visual experiences to present her artwork in front of everyone.

Her painting styles complement the necklace OYJ chose for her in this exhibition. In the interview with her earlier this evening. Huang mentioned that she is very appreciative of the craftsmanship of Olivia Yao Jewellery. She feels that jewellery could also be an essential part of the artistic dialogue and it should be included in the high intellectual discourse of art.

Designer Olivia Yao feels that jewellery always had this problem of being seen as a commodity. Many know how to match clothes, but do they know how to match jewellery with clothes? Olivia hopes that through this exhibition, more people would see jewellery in a different light and every wearer that walks out of the exhibition would find the best accessories to bring out the confidence in them.

The exhibition will be held from March 23 to May 15.