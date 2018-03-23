Jiji Township in central Taiwan inaugurates new resting place along celebrated bikeway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Jiji Township (集集鎮) Office on Friday inaugurated a resting place along its Jiji Green Tunnel, the centerpiece of the town’s attractions, to strengthen the town’s tourism prowess.



The Jiji Green Tunnel, which is a 4.5km road with tall camphor trees on both sides, connects Nantou County's Mingjin (名間) and Jiji townships. As parts of the Jiji Line tracks run alongside the tree-line country road, many people come here to ride a bike and catch the poetic sight of a train passing by. Therefore, this shaded road is also a great place for tourists to take photos.

The township office has set up resting spaces and direction signs along the Jiji Green Tunnel, but as more visitors come, the existing facilities have appeared to be insufficient.

Jiji Township Mayor Chen Chi-heng (陳紀衡) said during the inauguration ceremony that this new resting place, located between the Jiji Line’s Longquan and Zhuoshui stations, has a boardwalk square, chairs and garbage bins, and it's a good spot for visitors to take rests and watch train pass by. As the new resting place is spacious, it can also be used to hold markets and other activities in the future, the mayor added.

The new resting place reportedly cost the township NT$7 million to build.

The new resting space along along the Jiji Green Tunnel (Photo from CNA, courtesy of Jiji Township Office)