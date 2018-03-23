Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 23, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;89;76;A thunderstorm;87;77;SSE;7;80%;79%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;86;68;Mostly sunny, warm;91;72;NNE;6;48%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;84;57;Not as warm;72;47;WSW;18;53%;42%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;59;52;Windy with rain;55;48;W;21;67%;89%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;45;37;Cloudy;51;37;NW;6;82%;56%;1

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sunshine;32;21;Partly sunny;34;19;NE;3;66%;10%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer;81;52;Sunny and very warm;86;68;SW;6;36%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;38;18;Colder;28;21;SW;21;69%;55%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;92;74;A strong t-storm;91;65;NNW;9;71%;99%;8

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;66;48;Showers and t-storms;62;46;W;7;59%;63%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;67;62;A touch of rain;71;61;N;10;72%;92%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;89;65;High clouds and hot;95;68;SSE;19;19%;4%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;98;75;Heavy p.m. showers;94;74;S;6;71%;81%;6

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;94;70;Mainly cloudy;92;68;ESE;6;40%;6%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Partial sunshine;93;77;S;7;62%;9%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;59;46;Heavy rain;54;47;N;14;80%;92%;1

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;66;39;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;SW;6;28%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow, cold;32;26;Cloudy with a shower;37;28;ESE;5;80%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;43;34;Cloudy;47;33;SE;6;64%;10%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;51;A little p.m. rain;65;48;SE;5;78%;88%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;80;66;A t-storm in spots;79;64;ENE;10;72%;72%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;46;31;Partly sunny, chilly;48;31;SE;7;59%;6%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;47;40;Cloudy and milder;54;40;NE;4;69%;51%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cold with snow;34;17;Cloudy and cold;34;16;NNE;5;89%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun and chilly;49;28;Partly sunny, chilly;46;30;SE;7;61%;22%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;83;66;Variable cloudiness;81;53;SW;10;52%;61%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;90;63;Partly sunny, warm;87;65;W;4;41%;55%;13

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;Mostly sunny;62;43;W;8;49%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;103;61;Partly sunny, cooler;75;56;NNE;10;26%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;78;59;Not as warm;67;56;SSW;9;66%;57%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;82;63;Partly sunny, nice;81;63;NE;4;50%;13%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;99;79;Mostly sunny;95;78;SE;10;61%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;Sun, then clouds;42;33;A bit of snow;39;28;ENE;16;59%;65%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Clouds and sun;91;74;SSE;6;64%;6%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and chilly;38;32;Cloudy;41;35;S;8;85%;69%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;Decreasing clouds;79;66;NNE;11;49%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;79;67;Partly sunny, warm;85;67;S;11;58%;20%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSE;6;77%;63%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;86;65;Hazy sunshine;93;66;NW;9;43%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;69;35;Mostly sunny;68;38;WSW;9;37%;4%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;73;Partly sunny;96;76;SSW;5;54%;27%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;73;SW;5;72%;59%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;49;37;Partial sunshine;51;34;W;10;68%;28%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun, pleasant;62;47;High clouds and warm;72;49;NNE;9;33%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;61;53;Spotty showers;60;52;W;23;57%;87%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;77;64;Clouds and sun;78;66;SE;9;71%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;79;61;Nice with some sun;81;62;NE;7;66%;44%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;75;61;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;E;10;48%;2%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, chilly;31;18;A snow shower;35;33;WSW;16;77%;82%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;75;Partly sunny, nice;96;79;ESE;6;54%;7%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;73;65;Mostly sunny;75;66;E;11;69%;37%;10

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;81;71;A t-storm or two;80;71;W;12;80%;72%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;99;70;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SE;5;30%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;82;59;Mostly sunny;84;58;N;10;39%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;59;43;Showers around;49;42;NE;9;93%;90%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;76;Clearing;87;76;WSW;8;74%;44%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;95;77;Sunny and very warm;95;77;E;9;40%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Overcast and cool;66;54;A t-storm in spots;74;56;NNW;6;60%;70%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;67;41;Mostly sunny, mild;70;43;W;6;22%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;70;Hazy sunshine;95;73;NNW;7;35%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the a.m.;79;52;Mostly sunny;84;52;SW;7;36%;25%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;109;78;Sunshine and hot;109;78;NW;6;6%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, chilly;43;17;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;22;SE;4;59%;4%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;75;A shower in places;85;74;NE;8;60%;46%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;93;74;Rather cloudy, warm;94;73;WSW;7;54%;39%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;93;76;Hazy sunshine;95;75;SW;6;57%;27%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny, nice;92;73;An afternoon shower;94;72;E;4;62%;70%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;40;A t-storm in spots;58;40;ENE;7;65%;72%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A thunderstorm;85;78;SW;6;82%;70%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;75;67;Clouds and sun, nice;76;68;SSE;7;71%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A bit of rain;62;50;Spotty showers;58;51;WNW;13;60%;87%;6

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;53;41;A bit of rain;50;38;NW;4;79%;76%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;65;51;Cool with some sun;65;52;WSW;7;57%;29%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;89;75;Some sun, pleasant;88;77;SSW;7;66%;13%;12

Madrid, Spain;A bit of rain;57;40;Spotty showers;53;41;WNW;30;51%;70%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;Partly sunny;90;80;N;6;64%;29%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;85;74;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;ESE;5;78%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, less humid;85;75;A morning shower;88;74;ENE;13;52%;56%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;84;65;Showers and t-storms;72;66;N;9;78%;86%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;81;52;Partly sunny, nice;82;52;NE;5;21%;0%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;75;62;Mostly sunny, nice;77;66;ESE;9;50%;6%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;39;20;Partly sunny;39;25;SSE;5;56%;2%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;88;79;Partly sunny, nice;87;80;ESE;8;65%;38%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;82;65;Mostly cloudy;75;55;SW;8;63%;77%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;38;25;Cloudy;32;26;N;4;57%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Morning flurries;36;23;Decreasing clouds;31;14;W;8;70%;5%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;86;77;Mostly sunny;93;80;N;6;49%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;55;Partly sunny;80;60;NE;8;58%;63%;14

New York, United States;Breezy with some sun;45;31;Partly sunny;44;32;N;7;50%;55%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouding up, warm;84;59;Cooler;67;50;WSW;12;49%;16%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with showers;38;29;Snow and sleet;38;20;WSW;20;87%;81%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;55;33;Mostly sunny;58;42;WSW;6;42%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and colder;36;32;Cloudy and milder;45;30;WSW;5;72%;15%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;37;19;Colder;29;19;N;13;56%;10%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;85;78;Cloudy;85;77;E;9;77%;100%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;89;77;Some sun;89;76;NNW;13;64%;86%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;85;73;Showers around;87;74;NE;8;73%;73%;11

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;45;39;Cloudy;56;40;NE;6;69%;36%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;84;66;A shower in the a.m.;80;67;E;11;42%;57%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;93;72;Clouds and sun;94;77;SSE;5;52%;4%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;76;An afternoon shower;91;77;ESE;9;74%;58%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;88;70;Spotty showers;86;70;NE;5;54%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;43;30;Partly sunny, chilly;46;27;SE;5;61%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;58;29;Sunny and pleasant;60;32;SW;7;59%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;67;55;Cloudy with showers;67;54;WSW;8;74%;94%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;62;52;Morning rain;61;50;WNW;12;70%;74%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;87;77;Showers around;84;76;SE;7;80%;92%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow squall;43;32;P.M. snow showers;39;33;W;16;60%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;22;Cloudy;44;30;SW;4;57%;14%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;Mostly sunny;89;73;ENE;6;64%;3%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;87;62;Sunshine;90;60;ESE;7;8%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, cool;53;33;Periods of sun;56;36;ENE;6;58%;4%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Chilly with snow;30;8;Cloudy;33;30;SW;7;71%;48%;1

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the p.m.;57;47;Spotty showers;54;45;WNW;9;71%;75%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;65;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;ENE;11;61%;33%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;84;74;Spotty showers;82;74;NE;8;73%;82%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;NNW;6;57%;5%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;80;47;Turning sunny;76;42;NE;9;15%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;78;52;Sunny and nice;83;58;SSE;5;41%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;85;69;Spotty showers;82;69;N;11;74%;68%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional rain;60;45;Spotty showers;53;45;NW;14;61%;87%;4

Seattle, United States;A bit of rain;48;37;Mainly cloudy;49;34;NE;6;65%;44%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;54;36;Mostly sunny;58;43;SW;7;62%;4%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;66;50;Inc. clouds;70;55;SE;8;60%;55%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;93;79;A t-storm in spots;92;80;ENE;12;66%;56%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, then snow;37;27;Cloudy, snow showers;38;26;ESE;7;79%;71%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;85;72;A stray shower;85;72;ENE;6;67%;50%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;44;33;An a.m. snow shower;42;37;WSW;9;69%;62%;1

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;76;68;Mostly cloudy;81;69;N;11;64%;32%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine and nice;76;58;Sunny and pleasant;80;62;ESE;10;50%;2%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;30;20;Cloudy;37;32;SW;11;66%;68%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;70;56;A morning shower;74;59;ESE;8;45%;40%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;58;44;Cloudy and mild;62;48;NE;7;68%;67%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;79;57;Clouds and sun, warm;80;63;NE;8;13%;2%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Unseasonably hot;96;65;Partly sunny, cooler;71;55;NNW;10;60%;25%;6

Tirana, Albania;Rain, much colder;49;42;Spotty showers;57;43;ESE;5;50%;72%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;54;45;Partly sunny;59;46;WSW;8;61%;12%;4

Toronto, Canada;More sun than clouds;38;23;Plenty of sunshine;37;22;NNE;10;47%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;64;51;Mostly cloudy;69;56;SSW;14;36%;2%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers;55;46;Mostly cloudy;64;47;WNW;8;59%;72%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cool;54;25;Sunny and mild;60;31;ESE;7;22%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;46;34;A morning shower;47;32;ENE;5;57%;49%;4

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;46;30;Partly sunny, chilly;47;31;SE;6;62%;6%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with some sun;82;66;Clouds and sun;94;70;ESE;5;42%;6%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;40;21;Cloudy;44;27;S;3;36%;5%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little wintry mix;41;29;Clouds, then sun;46;27;SSE;6;61%;13%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;60;59;A little p.m. rain;68;59;N;14;77%;67%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning cloudy;97;71;Sunshine and nice;96;73;WSW;5;51%;4%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and warm;67;48;Inc. clouds;75;43;SW;5;31%;68%;4

