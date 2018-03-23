Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 23, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;32;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;SSE;11;80%;79%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;Mostly sunny, warm;33;22;NNE;10;48%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;29;14;Not as warm;22;8;WSW;28;53%;42%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;15;11;Windy with rain;13;9;W;34;67%;89%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;7;3;Cloudy;10;3;NW;10;82%;56%;1

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sunshine;0;-6;Partly sunny;1;-7;NE;5;66%;10%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer;27;11;Sunny and very warm;30;20;SW;10;36%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;3;-8;Colder;-2;-6;SW;33;69%;55%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;33;24;A strong t-storm;33;19;NNW;14;71%;99%;8

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;19;9;Showers and t-storms;17;8;W;12;59%;63%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;19;17;A touch of rain;22;16;N;16;72%;92%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;High clouds and hot;35;20;SSE;31;19%;4%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;37;24;Heavy p.m. showers;34;23;S;9;71%;81%;6

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;34;21;Mainly cloudy;33;20;ESE;9;40%;6%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Partial sunshine;34;25;S;11;62%;9%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;8;Heavy rain;12;8;N;23;80%;92%;1

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;19;4;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;SW;10;28%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow, cold;0;-3;Cloudy with a shower;3;-2;ESE;8;80%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;6;1;Cloudy;8;1;SE;9;64%;10%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;10;A little p.m. rain;18;9;SE;8;78%;88%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;ENE;16;72%;72%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;8;0;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;SE;11;59%;6%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;8;4;Cloudy and milder;12;4;NE;7;69%;51%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cold with snow;1;-8;Cloudy and cold;1;-9;NNE;8;89%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun and chilly;9;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-1;SE;11;61%;22%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;28;19;Variable cloudiness;27;12;SW;16;52%;61%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;17;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;W;7;41%;55%;13

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;Mostly sunny;16;6;W;12;49%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;39;16;Partly sunny, cooler;24;13;NNE;17;26%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;26;15;Not as warm;20;13;SSW;15;66%;57%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;NE;6;50%;13%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;37;26;Mostly sunny;35;25;SE;15;61%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;Sun, then clouds;6;1;A bit of snow;4;-2;ENE;26;59%;65%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;23;SSE;10;64%;6%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and chilly;3;0;Cloudy;5;2;S;12;85%;69%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Decreasing clouds;26;19;NNE;18;49%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;26;20;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;S;17;58%;20%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;10;77%;63%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;Hazy sunshine;34;19;NW;14;43%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;2;Mostly sunny;20;3;WSW;15;37%;4%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Partly sunny;35;24;SSW;7;54%;27%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;SW;8;72%;59%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;10;3;Partial sunshine;10;1;W;17;68%;28%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun, pleasant;17;8;High clouds and warm;22;9;NNE;15;33%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;16;12;Spotty showers;15;11;W;37;57%;87%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;25;18;Clouds and sun;26;19;SE;14;71%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;26;16;Nice with some sun;27;17;NE;11;66%;44%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;E;17;48%;2%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-8;A snow shower;2;1;WSW;26;77%;82%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny, nice;35;26;ESE;9;54%;7%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;23;19;Mostly sunny;24;19;E;18;69%;37%;10

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;27;22;A t-storm or two;26;22;W;19;80%;72%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;37;21;Mostly sunny, warm;37;22;SE;8;30%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;28;15;Mostly sunny;29;14;N;17;39%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;15;6;Showers around;9;5;NE;14;93%;90%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;Clearing;31;24;WSW;13;74%;44%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;35;25;Sunny and very warm;35;25;E;14;40%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Overcast and cool;19;12;A t-storm in spots;23;13;NNW;10;60%;70%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;19;5;Mostly sunny, mild;21;6;W;9;22%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;21;Hazy sunshine;35;23;NNW;11;35%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the a.m.;26;11;Mostly sunny;29;11;SW;11;36%;25%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;43;25;Sunshine and hot;43;25;NW;10;6%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-8;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-6;SE;7;59%;4%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in places;29;24;NE;13;60%;46%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;34;23;Rather cloudy, warm;34;23;WSW;12;54%;39%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Hazy sunshine;35;24;SW;10;57%;27%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny, nice;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;22;E;6;62%;70%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;A t-storm in spots;15;4;ENE;11;65%;72%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A thunderstorm;29;25;SW;9;82%;70%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;SSE;11;71%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A bit of rain;17;10;Spotty showers;14;11;WNW;21;60%;87%;6

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;11;5;A bit of rain;10;3;NW;7;79%;76%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;18;10;Cool with some sun;18;11;WSW;11;57%;29%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;SSW;11;66%;13%;12

Madrid, Spain;A bit of rain;14;5;Spotty showers;12;5;WNW;49;51%;70%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;Partly sunny;32;27;N;10;64%;29%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;ESE;8;78%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, less humid;30;24;A morning shower;31;23;ENE;21;52%;56%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;Showers and t-storms;22;19;N;15;78%;86%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;11;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;NE;8;21%;0%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;ESE;15;50%;6%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;4;-6;Partly sunny;4;-4;SSE;7;56%;2%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;ESE;13;65%;38%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;Mostly cloudy;24;13;SW;13;63%;77%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;3;-4;Cloudy;0;-3;N;6;57%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Morning flurries;2;-5;Decreasing clouds;0;-10;W;13;70%;5%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;N;10;49%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;27;15;NE;13;58%;63%;14

New York, United States;Breezy with some sun;7;-1;Partly sunny;7;0;N;12;50%;55%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouding up, warm;29;15;Cooler;20;10;WSW;20;49%;16%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with showers;3;-2;Snow and sleet;3;-6;WSW;32;87%;81%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;13;1;Mostly sunny;15;5;WSW;10;42%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and colder;2;0;Cloudy and milder;7;-1;WSW;8;72%;15%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;3;-7;Colder;-2;-7;N;21;56%;10%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;29;26;Cloudy;29;25;E;14;77%;100%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;Some sun;32;24;NNW;22;64%;86%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;Showers around;30;23;NE;13;73%;73%;11

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;7;4;Cloudy;13;5;NE;10;69%;36%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;29;19;A shower in the a.m.;27;20;E;18;42%;57%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;34;22;Clouds and sun;35;25;SSE;8;52%;4%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;An afternoon shower;33;25;ESE;15;74%;58%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;31;21;Spotty showers;30;21;NE;9;54%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;6;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-3;SE;9;61%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;14;-2;Sunny and pleasant;16;0;SW;11;59%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;19;13;Cloudy with showers;20;12;WSW;13;74%;94%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;17;11;Morning rain;16;10;WNW;20;70%;74%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;25;Showers around;29;25;SE;12;80%;92%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow squall;6;0;P.M. snow showers;4;0;W;25;60%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-6;Cloudy;6;-1;SW;7;57%;14%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Mostly sunny;32;23;ENE;9;64%;3%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;30;17;Sunshine;32;16;ESE;12;8%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, cool;12;0;Periods of sun;13;2;ENE;10;58%;4%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Chilly with snow;-1;-13;Cloudy;0;-1;SW;11;71%;48%;1

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the p.m.;14;8;Spotty showers;12;7;WNW;14;71%;75%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;ENE;17;61%;33%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;29;23;Spotty showers;28;24;NE;13;73%;82%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;NNW;10;57%;5%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;8;Turning sunny;24;6;NE;15;15%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;25;11;Sunny and nice;28;14;SSE;8;41%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;29;21;Spotty showers;28;21;N;18;74%;68%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional rain;16;7;Spotty showers;12;7;NW;23;61%;87%;4

Seattle, United States;A bit of rain;9;3;Mainly cloudy;9;1;NE;10;65%;44%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;12;2;Mostly sunny;15;6;SW;11;62%;4%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;19;10;Inc. clouds;21;13;SE;12;60%;55%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;19;66%;56%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, then snow;3;-3;Cloudy, snow showers;3;-3;ESE;12;79%;71%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;29;22;A stray shower;29;22;ENE;10;67%;50%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;6;1;An a.m. snow shower;6;3;WSW;14;69%;62%;1

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;24;20;Mostly cloudy;27;20;N;18;64%;32%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine and nice;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;ESE;17;50%;2%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-1;-7;Cloudy;3;0;SW;18;66%;68%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;21;13;A morning shower;23;15;ESE;13;45%;40%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;14;6;Cloudy and mild;16;9;NE;10;68%;67%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;26;14;Clouds and sun, warm;27;17;NE;13;13%;2%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Unseasonably hot;36;18;Partly sunny, cooler;22;13;NNW;16;60%;25%;6

Tirana, Albania;Rain, much colder;10;5;Spotty showers;14;6;ESE;8;50%;72%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;12;7;Partly sunny;15;8;WSW;13;61%;12%;4

Toronto, Canada;More sun than clouds;3;-5;Plenty of sunshine;3;-5;NNE;16;47%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;18;11;Mostly cloudy;21;13;SSW;22;36%;2%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers;13;8;Mostly cloudy;18;8;WNW;14;59%;72%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cool;12;-4;Sunny and mild;16;-1;ESE;11;22%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;8;1;A morning shower;8;0;ENE;7;57%;49%;4

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;8;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;SE;10;62%;6%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with some sun;28;19;Clouds and sun;34;21;ESE;8;42%;6%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;4;-6;Cloudy;6;-3;S;5;36%;5%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little wintry mix;5;-2;Clouds, then sun;8;-3;SSE;9;61%;13%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;15;15;A little p.m. rain;20;15;N;23;77%;67%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning cloudy;36;21;Sunshine and nice;35;23;WSW;8;51%;4%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and warm;19;9;Inc. clouds;24;6;SW;8;31%;68%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius