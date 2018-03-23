Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 23, 2018
_____
City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;32;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;SSE;11;80%;79%;3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;Mostly sunny, warm;33;22;NNE;10;48%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;29;14;Not as warm;22;8;WSW;28;53%;42%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;15;11;Windy with rain;13;9;W;34;67%;89%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;7;3;Cloudy;10;3;NW;10;82%;56%;1
Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sunshine;0;-6;Partly sunny;1;-7;NE;5;66%;10%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer;27;11;Sunny and very warm;30;20;SW;10;36%;0%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;3;-8;Colder;-2;-6;SW;33;69%;55%;2
Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;33;24;A strong t-storm;33;19;NNW;14;71%;99%;8
Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;19;9;Showers and t-storms;17;8;W;12;59%;63%;6
Auckland, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;19;17;A touch of rain;22;16;N;16;72%;92%;6
Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;High clouds and hot;35;20;SSE;31;19%;4%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;37;24;Heavy p.m. showers;34;23;S;9;71%;81%;6
Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;34;21;Mainly cloudy;33;20;ESE;9;40%;6%;12
Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Partial sunshine;34;25;S;11;62%;9%;11
Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;8;Heavy rain;12;8;N;23;80%;92%;1
Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;19;4;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;SW;10;28%;0%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow, cold;0;-3;Cloudy with a shower;3;-2;ESE;8;80%;66%;1
Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;6;1;Cloudy;8;1;SE;9;64%;10%;1
Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;10;A little p.m. rain;18;9;SE;8;78%;88%;10
Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;ENE;16;72%;72%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;8;0;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;SE;11;59%;6%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;8;4;Cloudy and milder;12;4;NE;7;69%;51%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Cold with snow;1;-8;Cloudy and cold;1;-9;NNE;8;89%;44%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Some sun and chilly;9;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-1;SE;11;61%;22%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;28;19;Variable cloudiness;27;12;SW;16;52%;61%;2
Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;17;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;W;7;41%;55%;13
Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;Mostly sunny;16;6;W;12;49%;0%;6
Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;39;16;Partly sunny, cooler;24;13;NNE;17;26%;1%;8
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;26;15;Not as warm;20;13;SSW;15;66%;57%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;NE;6;50%;13%;12
Chennai, India;Partly sunny;37;26;Mostly sunny;35;25;SE;15;61%;1%;11
Chicago, United States;Sun, then clouds;6;1;A bit of snow;4;-2;ENE;26;59%;65%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;23;SSE;10;64%;6%;9
Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and chilly;3;0;Cloudy;5;2;S;12;85%;69%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Decreasing clouds;26;19;NNE;18;49%;0%;11
Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;26;20;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;S;17;58%;20%;4
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;10;77%;63%;12
Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;Hazy sunshine;34;19;NW;14;43%;0%;8
Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;2;Mostly sunny;20;3;WSW;15;37%;4%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Partly sunny;35;24;SSW;7;54%;27%;9
Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;SW;8;72%;59%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;10;3;Partial sunshine;10;1;W;17;68%;28%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun, pleasant;17;8;High clouds and warm;22;9;NNE;15;33%;1%;4
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;16;12;Spotty showers;15;11;W;37;57%;87%;5
Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;25;18;Clouds and sun;26;19;SE;14;71%;44%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;26;16;Nice with some sun;27;17;NE;11;66%;44%;10
Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;E;17;48%;2%;9
Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-8;A snow shower;2;1;WSW;26;77%;82%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny, nice;35;26;ESE;9;54%;7%;9
Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;23;19;Mostly sunny;24;19;E;18;69%;37%;10
Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;27;22;A t-storm or two;26;22;W;19;80%;72%;3
Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;37;21;Mostly sunny, warm;37;22;SE;8;30%;0%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;28;15;Mostly sunny;29;14;N;17;39%;0%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;15;6;Showers around;9;5;NE;14;93%;90%;3
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;Clearing;31;24;WSW;13;74%;44%;9
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;35;25;Sunny and very warm;35;25;E;14;40%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;Overcast and cool;19;12;A t-storm in spots;23;13;NNW;10;60%;70%;7
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;19;5;Mostly sunny, mild;21;6;W;9;22%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;21;Hazy sunshine;35;23;NNW;11;35%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the a.m.;26;11;Mostly sunny;29;11;SW;11;36%;25%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;43;25;Sunshine and hot;43;25;NW;10;6%;0%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-8;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-6;SE;7;59%;4%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in places;29;24;NE;13;60%;46%;6
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;34;23;Rather cloudy, warm;34;23;WSW;12;54%;39%;9
Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Hazy sunshine;35;24;SW;10;57%;27%;10
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny, nice;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;22;E;6;62%;70%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;A t-storm in spots;15;4;ENE;11;65%;72%;13
Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A thunderstorm;29;25;SW;9;82%;70%;6
Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;SSE;11;71%;44%;11
Lisbon, Portugal;A bit of rain;17;10;Spotty showers;14;11;WNW;21;60%;87%;6
London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;11;5;A bit of rain;10;3;NW;7;79%;76%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;18;10;Cool with some sun;18;11;WSW;11;57%;29%;3
Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;SSW;11;66%;13%;12
Madrid, Spain;A bit of rain;14;5;Spotty showers;12;5;WNW;49;51%;70%;2
Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;Partly sunny;32;27;N;10;64%;29%;12
Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;ESE;8;78%;75%;6
Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, less humid;30;24;A morning shower;31;23;ENE;21;52%;56%;3
Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;Showers and t-storms;22;19;N;15;78%;86%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;11;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;NE;8;21%;0%;12
Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;ESE;15;50%;6%;9
Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;4;-6;Partly sunny;4;-4;SSE;7;56%;2%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;ESE;13;65%;38%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;Mostly cloudy;24;13;SW;13;63%;77%;2
Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;3;-4;Cloudy;0;-3;N;6;57%;44%;1
Moscow, Russia;Morning flurries;2;-5;Decreasing clouds;0;-10;W;13;70%;5%;2
Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;N;10;49%;0%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;27;15;NE;13;58%;63%;14
New York, United States;Breezy with some sun;7;-1;Partly sunny;7;0;N;12;50%;55%;5
Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouding up, warm;29;15;Cooler;20;10;WSW;20;49%;16%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with showers;3;-2;Snow and sleet;3;-6;WSW;32;87%;81%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;13;1;Mostly sunny;15;5;WSW;10;42%;0%;7
Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and colder;2;0;Cloudy and milder;7;-1;WSW;8;72%;15%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;3;-7;Colder;-2;-7;N;21;56%;10%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;29;26;Cloudy;29;25;E;14;77%;100%;5
Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;Some sun;32;24;NNW;22;64%;86%;7
Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;Showers around;30;23;NE;13;73%;73%;11
Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;7;4;Cloudy;13;5;NE;10;69%;36%;2
Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;29;19;A shower in the a.m.;27;20;E;18;42%;57%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;34;22;Clouds and sun;35;25;SSE;8;52%;4%;7
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;An afternoon shower;33;25;ESE;15;74%;58%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;31;21;Spotty showers;30;21;NE;9;54%;64%;11
Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;6;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-3;SE;9;61%;4%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;14;-2;Sunny and pleasant;16;0;SW;11;59%;0%;5
Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;19;13;Cloudy with showers;20;12;WSW;13;74%;94%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;17;11;Morning rain;16;10;WNW;20;70%;74%;2
Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;25;Showers around;29;25;SE;12;80%;92%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow squall;6;0;P.M. snow showers;4;0;W;25;60%;72%;1
Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-6;Cloudy;6;-1;SW;7;57%;14%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Mostly sunny;32;23;ENE;9;64%;3%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;30;17;Sunshine;32;16;ESE;12;8%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, cool;12;0;Periods of sun;13;2;ENE;10;58%;4%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Chilly with snow;-1;-13;Cloudy;0;-1;SW;11;71%;48%;1
San Francisco, United States;A shower in the p.m.;14;8;Spotty showers;12;7;WNW;14;71%;75%;3
San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;ENE;17;61%;33%;12
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;29;23;Spotty showers;28;24;NE;13;73%;82%;9
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;NNW;10;57%;5%;12
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;8;Turning sunny;24;6;NE;15;15%;0%;13
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;25;11;Sunny and nice;28;14;SSE;8;41%;0%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;29;21;Spotty showers;28;21;N;18;74%;68%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional rain;16;7;Spotty showers;12;7;NW;23;61%;87%;4
Seattle, United States;A bit of rain;9;3;Mainly cloudy;9;1;NE;10;65%;44%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;12;2;Mostly sunny;15;6;SW;11;62%;4%;6
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;19;10;Inc. clouds;21;13;SE;12;60%;55%;5
Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;19;66%;56%;9
Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, then snow;3;-3;Cloudy, snow showers;3;-3;ESE;12;79%;71%;1
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;29;22;A stray shower;29;22;ENE;10;67%;50%;9
Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;6;1;An a.m. snow shower;6;3;WSW;14;69%;62%;1
Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;24;20;Mostly cloudy;27;20;N;18;64%;32%;6
Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine and nice;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;ESE;17;50%;2%;9
Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-1;-7;Cloudy;3;0;SW;18;66%;68%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;21;13;A morning shower;23;15;ESE;13;45%;40%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;14;6;Cloudy and mild;16;9;NE;10;68%;67%;2
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;26;14;Clouds and sun, warm;27;17;NE;13;13%;2%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Unseasonably hot;36;18;Partly sunny, cooler;22;13;NNW;16;60%;25%;6
Tirana, Albania;Rain, much colder;10;5;Spotty showers;14;6;ESE;8;50%;72%;2
Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;12;7;Partly sunny;15;8;WSW;13;61%;12%;4
Toronto, Canada;More sun than clouds;3;-5;Plenty of sunshine;3;-5;NNE;16;47%;0%;5
Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;18;11;Mostly cloudy;21;13;SSW;22;36%;2%;7
Tunis, Tunisia;Showers;13;8;Mostly cloudy;18;8;WNW;14;59%;72%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cool;12;-4;Sunny and mild;16;-1;ESE;11;22%;0%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;8;1;A morning shower;8;0;ENE;7;57%;49%;4
Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;8;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;SE;10;62%;6%;4
Vientiane, Laos;Nice with some sun;28;19;Clouds and sun;34;21;ESE;8;42%;6%;9
Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;4;-6;Cloudy;6;-3;S;5;36%;5%;1
Warsaw, Poland;A little wintry mix;5;-2;Clouds, then sun;8;-3;SSE;9;61%;13%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;15;15;A little p.m. rain;20;15;N;23;77%;67%;4
Yangon, Myanmar;Turning cloudy;36;21;Sunshine and nice;35;23;WSW;8;51%;4%;11
Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and warm;19;9;Inc. clouds;24;6;SW;8;31%;68%;4
_____
_____
Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius