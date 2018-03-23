Ireland wing Stockdale named best player of 6 Nations

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale was chosen the best player of the Six Nations after scoring seven tries, the most in the championship in 93 years.

Stockdale was a clear winner in the public vote, receiving 32 percent. The next best was Ireland teammate Conor Murray with 18.2 percent.

The top four vote-getters all came from Grand Slam-winning Ireland. Flyhalf Jonathan Sexton and wing Keith Earls were followed by Italy fullback Matteo Minozzi and France captain Guilhem Guirado.

Stockdale, playing his first Six Nations, scored tries against Italy (2), Wales (2), Scotland (2), and England.

His seven tries tied with Scotland's William Stewart from 1913. They were one off the championship record by England's Cyril Lowe in 1914 and Scotland's Ian Smith in 1925.

Scoring multiple tries in three consecutive matches tied Stockdale for the record with Lowe.

"It's been a truly memorable few weeks, making my first Six Nations appearance, winning the championship, then going on to complete the Grand Slam against England," Stockdale said in a statement. "Breaking the try-scoring record was the cherry on top."