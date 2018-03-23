British redhead claims a teacher told her to dye hair

LONDON (AP) — A British student with red hair claims a teacher told her to dye her hair because "orange is not a natural color."

Paris Lane's mother has filed a complaint with the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills.

In various media reports, the 12-year-old says she was walking down a hall at Kearsley Academy in Bolton when the teacher made the comment.

Her mother, Nicola, called the school and says she was told by a staff member that they know about her daughter's natural hair color. She says she had bought her daughter brown dye because she's been getting "bullied" about being a redhead.

The teacher who allegedly made the comment wasn't immediately identified. The school says it does not comment about any student.