India's demonetization spurs cashless payments, a market of  US$1 trillion expected by 2025

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to a report by the Economic Times, India's demonetization policies have paved the way for digitalization of payments and the new market is set to reach US$1 trillion by 2025.

According to a white paper submitted by ACI Worldwide, along with AGS Transact Technologies (AGSTTL), the drive to go cashless has encouraged India's population of 1.2 Billion people to make digital payments every time they make a transaction regardless of the amount involved. This has dramatically increased the user base for digital transactions, currently amounting to US$90 million and it could reach up to US$1 trillion by 2025 as new users from rural and semi-rural areas enter the market.

With the rise in digital payment, cyber security costs for companies and demands for more secure technology for online payments have also increased.

"Flexible, scalable and reliable technology will be critical to the future of payments in India as the market continues to experience incredible growth," said Manish Patel, Vice President, ACI Worldwide.

Mahesh Patel, Group Chief Technology Officer, AGS Transact Technologies said, "we understand that rapid rise in internet users nationwide is spurring an increase in digital transactions. However, the Indian market unlike many western nations is still to mature and remains threatened due to lower awareness levels," as reported by local media.

The report also mentioned that India has been vulnerable to cyber attacks, which cost the country close to US$4 billion annually. This number could rise to US$20 billion by 2025 with the expansion of digital market and the new challenges that the transformation will bring.

"It is necessary that the rise in digital transactions remain holistic thereby supporting growth with scalable processing platform. Also, it should be accompanied by allied precautionary measures such as cyber security and fraud prevention," Patel was quoted by the Economic Times.

The paper titled "Transactions 2025" noted that India's smartphone user base is likely to double as the country's population seeks to qualify for digital payments, and is likely to reach 500 million by 2025.

The experts have suggested that with the mass adoption of e-payment methods combined with a thriving fintech scene, India is set to take a leading role in the global payment landscape. Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions have also been suggested as a key driver for a greater financial inclusion.

ACI Worldwide is a global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, while AGS Transact Technologies (AGSTTL), is an end-to-end payment solutions company.