As flower festival is ending, colorful azaleas are in full bloom in Yangmingshan National Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As the 2018 Yangmingshan Flower Festival is coming to an end, colorful azalea flowers are in full bloom in the Yangmingshan National Park, according to Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO).

The PSLO said in a news release that red, pink, white and orange azalea flowers are blooming in Yangming Park (陽明公園), which is located near the Yangmingshan Flower Clock, as well as along Hushan Road (湖山路).

In addition to the regular azaleas, a special azalea called “Oldham's Azalea,” which is rarely seen in the downtown area, is also blossoming in Yangming Park, according to the PSLO. The firebrick Oldham's Azalea flowers are blooming like fire and the golden fur on it leaves is sparkling in sunshine, the agency said, adding that some of the Oldham's Azalea trees in the park have been over 50 years old, and the biggest one is two meters tall. Some visitors come to see the tree every year like visiting a friend, the agency added.

As the Yangmingshan Flower Festival is coming to an end, a mountain cleansing activity will be held on March 25. In addition to the mountain cleansing, a concert with performances by orchestras and African drum bands will start at 10 a.m. also on March 25 in the Flower Clock Square. Don’t miss out.

Oldham's Azalea in Yangmingshan National Park (Photo courtesy of PLSO)

(Photo courtesy of PLSO)

(Photo courtesy of PLSO)