Two presidents from Taiwan's Cheng Kung Univ. among top 100 Asian Scientists for 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) in Tainan, Taiwan can boast two of the most influential scientists in the region and the world, with the former president and the current president of the school being included in the 2018 list of the top 100 Asian Scientists, compiled by Asian Scientist Magazine.



The current president Dr. Huey-Jen Jenny Su and the former president Dr. Michael Ming-Chiao Lai were listed this year as among Asia’s top 100 researchers, academics, innovators and leaders. They are also the only honorees from Taiwan to make the 2018 list.

NCKU is one of Taiwan’s most prestigious universities and has an excellent academic reputation across its departments. Having both a president and a president-emeritus receive the distinction from Asian Scientist Magazine is a great honor to both Su, Lai, and the university.



Huey-Jen Jenny Su is a public health expert and graduate of Harvard’s School of Public Health.



She is an award Recipient of the Harvard H. Chan School of Public Health 2017 Leadership Award in Public Health Practice. She was recognized for her invaluable contribution in responding effectively to two public crises that occurred in Tainan in recent years; a dengue fever outbreak in 2015, and a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Tainan in 2016.



She is the first foreign graduate of Harvard to be awarded the Leadership Award in Public Health Practice.



Michael Ming-Chiao Lai is a pioneer in coronavirus research that gained worldwide acclaim for his outstanding efforts in helping to control the 2003 SARS outbreak in Taiwan.



After recently returning from doing research abroad, his expertise was suddenly in extreme demand, and he took over leadership of the national SARS research program to discover the best means of combating SARS outbreaks. He has also served as a Distinguished Fellow and Vice President of Academia Sinica. He served as the President of NCKU from 2007 to 2011.



According to Asian Scientist, Lai has been elected to the American Academy of Microbiology and the Academy of Sciences for the Developing World. He was also a recipient of the Chinese Bioscientists in America Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009, and the Nikkei Asia Prize in 2017 for contributions to Science, Technology and Innovation.

Taiwan News congratulates Dr. Su and Dr. Lai on their incredible achievements, and also congratulates NCKU for recognizing such excellent examples of talent and leadership.