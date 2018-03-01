Taiwanese arrested for smuggling NT$6.75 bil of drugs into Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) reported March 23 that two Taiwanese men have been arrested for attempting to smuggle NT$6.6 billion (US$229 million) worth of drugs into Japan.

Both Taiwanese men are denying the charges.

One man is 29 years old and the other 27 years old and, according to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, both are unemployed.



Crate discovered by customs officials with drugs inside. (Image from Asahi Shimbun)

The men allegedly hid 36.8 kilograms (81 pounds) of amphetamines in machines then put them inside of wooden crates and tried to import them into Japan from Malaysia on cargo ships, reported CNA. Customs officials in the Chiba Prefecture discovered the drugs inside of the ships.

The men claim that they did not know there were drugs inside of the machinery they were importing.