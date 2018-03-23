EU praises Taiwan's human rights agenda but urges abolition of death penalty

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and the European Union (EU) held a meeting about human rights Thursday in Taipei, during which the EU officials reiterated the union’s concern over the practice of the death penalty in Taiwan as “an inhumane form of punishment.”

The Human Rights Consultations were the first such meetings where European delegates joined Taiwanese officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Taiwan’s civic groups to exchange ideas about human rights issues and policies.

According to a joint news statement, the EU commended Taiwan for having voluntarily incorporated the provisions of the main United Nations human rights covenants in its national law, which referred to the passing of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) by Taiwan's legislature in 2009.

The participants also had a discussion on the establishment of a full-fledged National Human Rights Institution scheduled for May in Taiwan, said the statement.

However, speaking of capital punishment which has not yet been abolished in Taiwan, the EU reiterated its position that “the death penalty has no deterrent effect and is an inhumane form of punishment that cannot be reversed.”

Finally, the EU officials described Taiwan's human rights agenda as "far-reaching" and encouraged the country to actively communicate internationally about its human rights model, said the statement.

MOFA also expressed interest in taking part in related events and actitivies held by the EU in the future.

According to the statement, the consultations will be resumed in 2019 in Brussels, Belgium where Taiwan and the EU representatives will enhance cooperation on the human rights topics raised during the first meeting.