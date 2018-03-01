Papal knighthood given to Taiwanese ambassador

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On March 15 the Vatican awarded Taiwanese ambassador to the Holy See, Matthew Lee (李世明), a papal knighthood.

Lee was honored for his dedicated and passionate diplomatic service alongside 10 other ambassadors from Greece, Hungary, Slovenia, Burkina Faso, Croatia, and Argentina, according to UCA News.



Matthew Lee receives a papal knighthood. (CNA video)

The ambassadors received the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Pius IX, the second of five orders of knighthood given by King Pius.

Lee began working with the Vatican in 2016.



Liao Wu-iyh meets the Pope. (CNA image)

On March 13 a Daoist delegation from Taiwan visited the Pope. The head of the temple Liao Wu-jyh (廖武治) met with the Pope to deliver a letter asking the Vatican to maintains ties with Taiwan and not to abandon the country to embrace closer ties with China.