Vietnam protests Taiwan naval drills around the Spratly Island group

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnam has lodged an official protest with Taiwan’s government over ongoing live-fire drills near the Spratly Islands, it was reported on March 23.



Vietnam has called the military exercises in a disputed area of the South China Sea as a serious violation of “Vietnamese sovereignty” claiming that Taiwan’s repeated create tension and threaten the stability in the South China Sea, reports VN Express.



The drills began on March 21 in the waters surrounding Taiping Island, the largest land formation of the Spratly group, known as the Nansha Islands (南沙群島) in Mandarin. Vietnam claims Taiping Island and the Spratly’s as its territory, and refers to the island as Ba Binh Island.



Le Thi Thu Hang, a spokesperson for Vietnam’s foreign ministry was quoted as saying “Vietnam resolutely opposes the drills and demands Taiwan not to repeat any such exercises.”



Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry has said that continuing to conduct such drills will further complicate the situation in the South China Sea. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet responded to the remarks.

In the same address, Hang also expressed the Vietnamese government’s opposition to a fishing ban recently announced by China, reiterating that the waters around the Spratly as well as the Paracel Islands are Vietnamese territory, reports VN Express.



Taiping Island has been administered by Taiwan since 1956. The island has an airport, and is officially part of Qijin District of Kaohsiung.



(Image from Wikimedia Commons)