Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau releases video promoting eastern Taiwan tourism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan's Tourism Bureau on Wednesday released a video that depicts the wonderful experiences of three groups of international visitors during their visit to eastern Taiwan in hopes of promoting tourism in this part of Taiwan.

The three-minute video titled "East of Taiwan" features landscapes of different travel routes, background music of tribal voices mixed with modern rhythm, and the narration of travel experiences by three groups of international visitors, who speak in their native language--English, Japanese and Korean—respectively with the subtitle being Chinese.

(video courtesy of Tourism Bureau)

In the video, a traveler apparently hailing from America or Europe is seen capturing beautiful scenery with his video recorder and later pounding millet with a pestle along with aborigines. He said everything is unique in the world he has traveled and that every person and landscape in Hualien and Taitung is not only beautiful but also touching.

The video cut to the scene of Japanese parents with their child traveling in eastern Taiwan. According to this part of the video, the male protagonist’s grandfather had lived in eastern Taiwan and he is taking his wife and child to travel this part of Taiwan and trace the footprints of his grandfather. He said the landscapes in eastern Taiwan look very similar to those of Japan as he immerses in the joy of looking at the smiles on his wife’s and child’s face.

The Korean part of the video shows how two young Korean girls, who originally thought eastern Taiwan is like Taipei, are surprised to have found the goodness of Hualien and Taitung counties and how the thoughts of wanting to live in this part of the country forever has crept into their mind. These young girls think visitors can have a taste of whole Taiwan in Hualien and Taitung because this part of the country has everything they want-- mountains, seas, fine food and amusement.

The video also shows sunny fields in East Rift Valley, the winding East Coast, white water rafting on Siouguluan River, the hot air balloons in Taitung, and beautiful daylily flowers bloom on Liushidan Mountain.

East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration director Lin Wei-ling (林維玲) said that the East Rift Valley flanked by the Central Mountain Range to the west and the Coastal Mountain Range to the east has beautiful scenery for every season, rich ecological resources and attractive tribal culture, and therefore is the top choice for mind relaxation. She said it is a place worth visiting by both compatriots and international visitors.