Taiwan introduces recyclable fishing nets, moving towards sustainable dev. goals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Thursday the Kaohsiung Marine Bureau announced that the city government is planning to introduce a new program for recycling old fishing nets, which will create incentives for recycling nets that are usually discarded into the ocean.

According to the report by the Central News Agency (CNA), Kaohsiung Marine Bureau Director-General Lin Ying-pin (林英斌) said that the recycling program will be enacted after city officials are through with consultations with the local fisheries association.

The key aim is to help fishermen benefit from recycling their used fishing nets, so they do not dump them in the ocean and create more pollution. If they were given incentives for recycling their nets they would not get rid of them by throwing them in the water, and would instead take them to the recycling zone and benefit from the effort.

This would reduce pollution, help the environment in the long run and the fishermen would gain some extra cash, while moving Taiwan forward towards achieving its goals of sustainable development.

The price for a recyclable net could be between NT$20-NT$40 per kilogram, according to the report.

The Bureau has guaranteed that the recycling mechanisms and incentives both will be ready by May, and they are currently in talks with relevant government bodies to get this program approved and started as soon as possible.

Fishing nets have been regarded as one of the major reasons behind ocean pollution and death of ocean animals as the nets trap or strangulate animals like sea turtles, dolphins and various species of fish.

The Bureau also mentioned that last year it held an activity where they deployed several divers to dive into Kaohsiung's waters and remove discarded nets. Over the course of four deployments they recovered 1,100 kilograms of discarded fishing nets.