Presidential Office says group flying China's red flag undermines democracy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In response to a conflict surrounding China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) members who flew China’s five-star red flag and attempted attacks on those who disagreed with them Thursday afternoon, Taiwan’s Presidential Office said Friday the group’s behavior had crossed the bottom line of democracy.

The conflict started as the anti-pension reform activist group “Blue Sky Action” (藍天行動) held an event in memory of deceased Miu Te-sheng (繆德生), a retired colonel and secretary-general to the above-mentioned group who died during a protest against the government-led military pension reform.

The Blue Sky Action’s commemorative event in front of the Legislative Yuan was joined by CUPP members who waved China’s Communist Party red flags and launched attacks on those who tried to stop them. The two groups, though gathering initially for the same purpose, had to be separated by the police before further conflicts occurred.

Alex Huang (黃重諺), spokesperson for the Presidential Office, said at a news briefing that pro-China groups had caused considerable unease in society through repeatedly showcasing flags of China in public, encouraging people to overthrow the Taiwan government, and doing harm to their own country.

Huang continued, “such behavior – challenging democratic values, freedom, and Taiwan’s institutions, as well as showing hostility to those who held a different opinion – had crossed the bottom line of democracy.”

Taiwanese society should be highly alert to such provocation, added Huang.

Referring to the behavior of pro-China groups, Huang said “Taiwan is a democratic country and freedom of expression of all individuals who hold different opinions is respected and defended,” but he then warned, “the survival and development of the country, its people, and democratic system are not to be challenged.”

61-year-old Miu Te-sheng was hospitalized on February 24 after he attempted to climb the wall of the Legislative Yuan building but fell heavily to the ground. He died on March 5 after his family called an extubation.