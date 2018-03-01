Taiwan president suggests strategy against U.S.-China trade war

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The “Made in Taiwan” element in products should be strengthened in response to the trade war currently breaking out between the United States and China, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Friday, while adding the government had been closely monitoring developments.

U.S. President Donald Trump launched tariffs against China while also targeting steel and aluminum imports as well as intellectual property violations, provoking the announcement of countermeasures by Beijing.

As a major trading nation, Taiwan had the duty to protect its interests, so the government would continue to communicate with Washington, Tsai told a visiting delegation of Taiwanese business people based overseas, the Central News Agency reported.

A Cabinet minister is currently visiting the U.S. in an effort to avert steel and aluminum tariffs, but the latest reports Friday morning indicated that Taiwan would not be spared.

At the meeting with business people Friday, Tsai proposed four strategies to deal with the threat of an imminent trade war.

Taiwan should first of all strengthen its role as a home for research and development while increase the local manufacture of parts and elements in major products, thus reinforcing the “Made in Taiwan” image, the president said.

Boosting domestic demand favorable to economic growth was the second strategy, with speeding up existing plans to promote innovation and technological development the third strategy, she said.

Finally, Tsai recommended diversification through a further push to the New Southbound Policy to increase Taiwanese involvement in Southeast Asia, CNA reported.