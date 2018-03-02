Premier Lai: Taiwan approved as nation eligible for US 'Global Entry' trusted traveler program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In the latest news of United States support for Taiwan, Premier William Lai announced on March 23, that Taiwan has been accepted into the “Global Entry” program established by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Department.



The news was conveyed to the Taiwanese government on March 22 by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), that the US Customs and Border Protection had confirmed Taiwan met the necessary requirements for “US Border Pre-clearance” protocol.



This means that in the future, Taiwanese citizens who join the Global Entry program when traveling to the United States will face less hassle at the immigration clearance station upon arrival, making for faster entry and more convenient travel.

The approval for “US Border pre-clearance” effectively means that the safety protocol and thoroughness of Taiwanese border control checks meet the standards required from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Department for ports of entry into the United States.



According to New Talk, Taiwan opted into the preliminary stages of the global entry program in 2012, and was formally approved for membership in November of last year.

Now that “US Border Pre-clearance” has been approved, some airports in Taiwan will begin considering how to integrate the “Global Entry” program into the customs and immigration facilities of the airports. Taoyuan International Airport is expected to create a special area for overseas customs clearance in the future.



Following the passage of the Taiwan Travel Act, Taiwan’s acceptance into the “Global Entry” travel program is another clear sign of Taiwan’s de facto independence, and the United States’ recognition and support thereof.