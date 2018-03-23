|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Tampa Bay
|74
|51
|19
|4
|106
|271
|211
|x-Boston
|72
|45
|17
|10
|100
|240
|186
|Toronto
|74
|44
|23
|7
|95
|251
|210
|Florida
|72
|37
|28
|7
|81
|219
|222
|Detroit
|74
|27
|36
|11
|65
|189
|229
|Montreal
|74
|26
|36
|12
|64
|185
|237
|Ottawa
|73
|26
|36
|11
|63
|201
|257
|Buffalo
|73
|23
|38
|12
|58
|173
|240
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|74
|43
|24
|7
|93
|230
|217
|Pittsburgh
|74
|42
|27
|5
|89
|243
|225
|Columbus
|75
|42
|28
|5
|89
|214
|206
|Philadelphia
|75
|38
|25
|12
|88
|226
|223
|New Jersey
|73
|37
|28
|8
|82
|219
|221
|Carolina
|74
|32
|31
|11
|75
|203
|237
|N.Y. Rangers
|74
|32
|34
|8
|72
|214
|240
|N.Y. Islanders
|74
|31
|33
|10
|72
|241
|270
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Nashville
|73
|48
|15
|10
|106
|238
|183
|Winnipeg
|73
|44
|19
|10
|98
|242
|190
|Minnesota
|73
|41
|24
|8
|90
|227
|210
|Colorado
|74
|40
|26
|8
|88
|237
|217
|St. Louis
|73
|40
|28
|5
|85
|203
|194
|Dallas
|74
|38
|28
|8
|84
|212
|201
|Chicago
|75
|30
|36
|9
|69
|211
|233
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|74
|47
|21
|6
|100
|249
|202
|San Jose
|74
|42
|23
|9
|93
|227
|202
|Los Angeles
|75
|41
|27
|7
|89
|219
|187
|Anaheim
|74
|38
|24
|12
|88
|210
|197
|Calgary
|75
|35
|30
|10
|80
|204
|226
|Edmonton
|74
|33
|36
|5
|71
|214
|236
|Vancouver
|74
|26
|39
|9
|61
|192
|242
|Arizona
|74
|25
|38
|11
|61
|184
|237
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3
Arizona 4, Buffalo 1
St. Louis 2, Boston 1, OT
Anaheim 4, Calgary 0
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Carolina 6, Arizona 5
Columbus 4, Florida 0
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Islanders 6
Washington 1, Detroit 0
Edmonton 6, Ottawa 2
Toronto 5, Nashville 2
Vancouver 5, Chicago 2
Los Angeles 7, Colorado 1
San Jose 2, Vegas 1, OT
|Friday's Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.