Thursday's Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|010
|001
|000—2
|5
|2
|St. Louis
|341
|000
|00x—8
|4
|1
Sims, Carle (4), Blair (6), Winkler (7), Brothers (8), and Stewart; Mikolas, Guilmet (7), Lucas (8), Leone (9), and Molina, Pena. W_Mikolas 1-2. L_Sims 0-2. HRs_Ozuna, Munoz.
___
|Boston
|041
|020
|000—7
|12
|2
|Baltimore
|020
|026
|00x—10
|9
|2
Velazquez, Kelley (5), Kelly (6), Scott (6), Gorst (6), Smith (7), Layne (8), and Swihart, Butler; Wright Jr., Araujo (5), Rodriguez (7), Givens (8), Teague (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Araujo 2-0. L_Scott 2-2. Sv_Teague. HRs_Vazquez; Beckham, Sisco.
___
|Detroit
|110
|120
|001—6
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|100—2
|7
|2
Boyd, Wilson (5), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (9), and Hicks, Policelli; Arrieta, Neshek (3), Neris (4), Eflin (5), Bettencourt (5), Frazier (7), Beato (8), Quinn (9), Garcia (9), and Knapp, Rupp. W_Boyd 3-0. L_Arrieta 0-1. HRs_Cabrera; Rosales.
___
|Miami
|402
|340
|002—15
|20
|2
|Houston
|122
|100
|100—7
|10
|2
Neidert, Guerra (2), Guerrero (10), Tazawa (12), Mahoney (14), and Telis; Morton, Quiala (4), Smith (6), Harris (7), Giles (8), Pinales (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Neidert 1-0. L_Morton 1-1.
___
|New York Yankees
|010
|001
|000—2
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
Montgomery, German (7), and Romine; Hughes, Duke (5), Rodney (6), Reed (7), Pressly (8), Moya (9), and Garver, Wilson. W_Montgomery 2-2. L_Rodney 0-1. Sv_German. HRs_McKinney.
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|011
|200—5
|9
|1
|Toronto (ss)
|000
|210
|000—3
|5
|0
Faria, Kittredge (6), Roe (8), Hall (9), and Moore; Garcia, Osuna (5), Tepera (6), Barnes (7), Breslow (8), Alburquerque (9), and Martin, De La Cruz. W_Kittredge 2-1. L_Barnes 0-1. Sv_Hall. HRs_Cron; Espinosa, Hernandez.
___
|Colorado
|110
|010
|100—4
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|020
|000—2
|6
|2
Bettis, Rusin (6), Ottavino (12), Davis (10), House (11), and Iannetta, Murphy; Triggs, Pagan (6), Montas (7), Cahill (8), and Lucroy, Maxwell. W_Bettis 2-0. L_Triggs 3-1. Sv_House. HRs_Blackmon, Iannetta; Semien.
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|00x—1
|10
|0
Karns, Smith (6), Grimm (8), and Butera; Davies, Hoover (6), Drake (7), Griep (9), and Bandy, Houle. W_Davies 2-0. L_Karns 1-2. Sv_Griep. HRs_Phillips.
___
|San Diego
|000
|001
|600—7
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|010
|031—6
|6
|1
Lucchesi, Yates (5), Stammen (6), Lyles (7), Baumann (8), Stock (8), Aro (9), and Hedges, Lopez; Bauer, Miller (7), Marshall (7), Allen (8), Goody (9), and Perez, Murphy. W_Stammen 1-0. L_Miller 0-1. Sv_Aro. HRs_Margot, Myers, Headley; Perez.
___
|Toronto (ss)
|000
|101
|201—5
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|201
|000
|001—4
|9
|1
Biagini, McGuire (5), Mayza (8), Cruz (8), Girodo (9), and Jansen; Kuhl, Neverauskas (6), Rivero (7), Feliz (8), Smoker (9), and Cervelli. W_McGuire 2-0. L_Rivero 1-1. Sv_Girodo. HRs_Smoak, Berti, Bichette.
___
|Washington
|230
|000
|000—5
|12
|0
|New York Mets
|000
|903
|00x—12
|15
|3
Roark, Collins (10), Kelley (11), Doolittle (12), Solis (13), and Wieters, Severino; Wheeler, Lugo (3), Sewald (7), Rhame (8), Gsellman (9), and Nido, Plawecki. W_Lugo 1-2. L_Roark 0-3. HRs_Cespedes (2), Bruce, Frazier.
___
|Cincinnati
|321
|001
|000—7
|11
|3
|Texas (ss)
|101
|100
|300—6
|10
|1
Romano, Worley (4), Brice (7), Rainey (8), and Barnhart, Mesoraco; Minor, Alvarez (6), Diekman (7), Bush (8), Leclerc (9), and Chirinos, Ohlman. W_Romano 2-2. L_Minor 1-1. Sv_Rainey. HRs_Duvall; Gallo, Odor.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|002
|010
|000—3
|9
|1
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|0
Gonzalez, Cedeno (6), Infante (7), Soria (8), Ross Jr. (9), and Castillo, Narvaez; Walker, Chafin (6), Bradley (12), Boxberger (10), De la Rosa (11), and Murphy, Rosario. W_Gonzalez 2-0. L_Walker 1-1. Sv_Ross Jr.. HRs_Moncada.
___
|Texas (ss)
|200
|000
|101—4
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|202—5
|11
|0
Colon, Delabar (6), Chavez (7), and Centeno; Gonzales, Bradford (6), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9), and Marjama. W_Diaz 1-1. L_Chavez 1-1. HRs_Centeno, Beck; Nieuwenhuis, Motter.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|200
|001
|000—3
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|003
|000
|001—4
|12
|0
Quintana, Strop (11), Bass (10), Rosario (11), and Contreras, Caratini; Stratton, Osich (8), Melancon (9), Strickland (7), and Posey, Hundley. W_Strickland 3-0. L_Rosario 1-2. HRs_Posey.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|101
|100—3
|8
|2
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|011
|011
|00x—4
|7
|0
Barria, Ramirez (4), Pena (6), Krol (7), Cole (8), and Maldonado, Perez; Ryu, Baez (6), Alexander (7), Chargois (8), Fields (9), and Barnes, Grandal. W_Ryu 2-1. L_Barria 1-2. Sv_Fields. HRs_Cozart, Valbuena; Seager, Bellinger, Puig, Hernandez.
___