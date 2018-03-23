  1. Home
Two NT$10 million receipt special prizes yet to be claimed

Two winning receipts, each worth NT$10 million, from the Nov. to Dec. period have yet to be claimed

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/23 12:23

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Though the new winning numbers for the Jan. - Feb receipt lottery will be announced on March 25, there are still two winning receipts for the NT$10 million (US$342,000) special prize that have yet to be claimed, while there are six winning receipts for the NT$2 million grand prize which have yet to be redeemed, announced the  Ministry of Finance (MOF) today.

The MOF reminded the public that winners of these prizes must redeem their receipts by May 7 at the latest, or "miss out on the God of Wealth."

According to the MOF, that one of the winning special prize receipts was an NT$28 purchase of rose-flavored milk tea at a Family Mart in Taitung's Dawu Township. The other winning number was a NT$90 purchase of 95 octane unleaded gasoline at a CPC gas station on Zhongshan Road in Kaohsiung's Hunei District.

As for the six grand prize winning tickets, one one a purchase of a retractable pen for NT$55 at a stationary store on Anhe Road Section 2, in Taipei's Da'an District. Another was a purchase of a soft drink at a Shin Kong Cinema on Ximen Road in Tainan's Zhongxi District.

Another motorist who purchased NT$100 worth of 92 octane unleaded gas at a CPC gas station on 178 Chunzhu Road in Chiayi County's Taibao City has the grand prize winning number, while a person who purchased a millet wine and a scallion pancake for NT$148 in Hsinchu County's Hukou Township, also has the winning number. 

The other two grand prize winners included a person who bought a prepaid card for NT$200 at a 7-Eleven on Dedong Street in Tainan's East District, and a person who bought a NT$280 set meal at a Sushi Express (定食8) on Wenhuasan Road Section 2 in New Taipei City's Linkou District. 

Announced on January 25, the winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the November-December round of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 75350343.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 67035249.

The winning numbers for the First Prize, are 0369689179882491, and 77486437. If all the digits on your receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, you have won NT$200,000.

If you have the last seven digits right, you can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300), if you have the final six digits in the right order, you will receive NT$10,000 (US$329), and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000 and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are three numbers this time around: 055816 and 292. The last three digits of receipts with one of these three numbers will garner a NT$200 prize. 

Special Prize

75350343

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number.

Grand Prize

67035249

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number.

First Prize

036968917988249177486437

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

055816292

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for 
Prize Money 
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any post office from 2017/12/06 to 2018/3/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the post office in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, t he winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand or special prize, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)2396-1651.

 
receipt lottery
uniform invoice lottery
receipts

