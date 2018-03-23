  1. Home
  2. World

13 killed in Ho Chi Minh City Apartment 

Fire Hazard in Ho Chi Minh City

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/23 12:12

(By Associated Press)

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Earlier this morning at approximately 1.15 a.m. (March 23), 13 people were killed in an apartment building fire in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Vietnam News Agency, the Carina Plaza in District 8, more than half an hour southwest of the city center caught fire and many died of suffocation or jumping from high floors.The three buildings with more than 700 apartments were built six years ago in Vietnam's southern commercial hub. The three buildings have 14 to 20 floors. The fire started in the basement parking area and took more than 200 firefighters and over an hour to put the fire under control.

Charred bodies were being carried out of the building, and according to the Vietnam Police, at least 13 people had died and 28 were injured.Among the casualties were two boys aged three and five years old. A woman and her son also died after slipping from the 19th floor. 
Ho Chi Minh City
Fire

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei and Philippines' Isabela Province sign MoU on firefighting
2018/03/15 11:42
Explosion at restaurant caused by overturned propane tank  
2018/02/02 10:29
Massive inferno erupts at CPC refinery in Taoyuan
2018/01/29 14:33
Hospital fire kills more than 30 people in South Korea 
2018/01/26 11:55
Brush fire scorches 30 acres in Taichung 
2018/01/17 09:53