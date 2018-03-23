13 killed in Ho Chi Minh City Apartment 

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Earlier this morning at approximately 1.15 a.m. (March 23), 13 people were killed in an apartment building fire in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Vietnam News Agency, the Carina Plaza in District 8, more than half an hour southwest of the city center caught fire and many died of suffocation or jumping from high floors.The three buildings with more than 700 apartments were built six years ago in Vietnam's southern commercial hub. The three buildings have 14 to 20 floors. The fire started in the basement parking area and took more than 200 firefighters and over an hour to put the fire under control.

Charred bodies were being carried out of the building, and according to the Vietnam Police, at least 13 people had died and 28 were injured.Among the casualties were two boys aged three and five years old. A woman and her son also died after slipping from the 19th floor.