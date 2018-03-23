AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Saturday, March 17, 2018 photo, a Tecal theater group performer eyes the camera during the inaugural parade kicking off the 16th Ibero-America
In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 photo, Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski talks on his cellphone as he vacates the House of Pizarro, the preside
In this Sunday, March 18, 2018 photo, Nadya Tolokonnikova, the front-woman of Russian feminist punk group Pussy Riot, performs at the Vive Latino musi
In this March 9, 2018 photo, 9-year-old Ashley Angelina holds her doll as she hitch-hikes with her twin brother Angel David and their parents after cr
In this Tuesday, March 20, 2018 photo, musician David Byrne presents his latest work 'American Utopia', in Montevideo, Uruguay. Byrne's new album, rel
In this Saturday, March 17, 2018 photo, a woman holds a framed portrait of the late Argentine-born Colombian actress Fanny Mikey, in the inaugural par
In this Monday, March 20, 2018 photo, police detain an anti-government coca farmer during clashes with police, in La Paz, Bolivia. Anti-government coc
In this Tuesday, March 20, 2018 photo, women hold hands during continued protests against the murder of councilwoman and human rights activist Mariell
In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, John and Lisa Dombroski, left, stand with their sons John, behind, and Kevin, during a press conference regardin
This March 14, 2018 photo shows members of the Marquez family at their temporary shelter at a park in Mexico City, where the family has been living fo
In this March 16, 2018 photo, Paepalanthus SP plants, popularly known as shower heads, grow in the Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso
In this Thursday, March 22, 2018 photo, a photograph of slain journalist Leobardo Vazquez hangs from a cable at his home in Gutierrez Zamora, Mexico.
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski offered his resignation to the Andean nation's congress, accusing opponents led by the daughter of former strongman Alberto Fujimori of plotting his overthrow for months and making it impossible to govern.
In Brazil, people in Rio de Janeiro staged days of protests demanding answers over the assassination of city councilwoman Marielle Franco, a black human rights activist who was shot to death along with her driver while returning from an event focused on empowering young black women.
Mexican journalist Leobardo Vazquez was found dead in front of his home in Veracruz state, the third journalist slain in Mexico this year.
Six months after a powerful earthquake shook the Mexico City region, improvised camps put up by displaced people are among the most visible signs that not everyone has moved on from the disaster.
An American college student who disappeared following a rugby tournament in Bermuda was found dead at the base of a historic fort, and a Canadian forensic expert said a few days later that 19-year-old Mark Dombroski died from an apparent fall and there were no signs of foul play.
Tens of thousands of music fans gathered in Mexico City for Vive Latino, one of the most important rock and alternative music festivals in Latin America. Theater lovers were in Colombia's capital for the 17-day Ibero-American Theatre Festival.
___
This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk.
___
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers