National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/23 11:38
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Tampa Bay 74 51 19 4 106 271 211
x-Boston 72 45 17 10 100 240 186
Toronto 74 44 23 7 95 251 210
Florida 72 37 28 7 81 219 222
Detroit 74 27 36 11 65 189 229
Montreal 74 26 36 12 64 185 237
Ottawa 73 26 36 11 63 201 257
Buffalo 73 23 38 12 58 173 240
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 74 43 24 7 93 230 217
Pittsburgh 74 42 27 5 89 243 225
Columbus 75 42 28 5 89 214 206
Philadelphia 75 38 25 12 88 226 223
New Jersey 73 37 28 8 82 219 221
Carolina 74 32 31 11 75 203 237
N.Y. Rangers 74 32 34 8 72 214 240
N.Y. Islanders 74 31 33 10 72 241 270
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 73 48 15 10 106 238 183
Winnipeg 73 44 19 10 98 242 190
Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210
Colorado 74 40 26 8 88 237 217
St. Louis 73 40 28 5 85 203 194
Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201
Chicago 75 30 36 9 69 211 233
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 73 47 21 5 99 248 200
San Jose 73 41 23 9 91 225 201
Los Angeles 75 41 27 7 89 219 187
Anaheim 74 38 24 12 88 210 197
Calgary 75 35 30 10 80 204 226
Edmonton 74 33 36 5 71 214 236
Vancouver 74 26 39 9 61 192 242
Arizona 74 25 38 11 61 184 237

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3

Arizona 4, Buffalo 1

St. Louis 2, Boston 1, OT

Anaheim 4, Calgary 0

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 6, Arizona 5

Columbus 4, Florida 0

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Islanders 6

Washington 1, Detroit 0

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 2

Toronto 5, Nashville 2

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 7, Colorado 1

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.