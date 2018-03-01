  1. Home
  2. Culture

Design selected to house Taoyuan Art Museum in Taiwan

Japanese designers create sweeping hilltop roof structure for Taoyuan Art Museum

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/23 11:51

The Taoyuan Art Museum selected a building design winner. (Image from Riken Yamamoto)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Designs from Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop and Joe Shih Architects have won an international contest to design the future Taoyuan Museum of Art structure.

Slanted grass roofs over a pair of buildings will be the standout feature of the museum, aptly named "The Hill." Guests will be able to walk onto the hill to view art installation and enjoy landscape views. 


(Image from Riken Yamamoto)

The museum will be walking distance from the Taoyuan High Speed Rail (HSR) and act as a “symbolic gateway to the city,” said Dezeen.


(Image from Riken Yamamoto)

The museum will be an international art exhibition space, holding permanent and temporary exhibits, and coordinating art literacy at a local and international level. There will also be spaces available for artists to rent pop up shops and temporarily exhibit their work. 


(Image from Riken Yamamoto)

Seats scattered along the green slope will let spectators comfortably watch performances in the plaza, outdoor theater, and lake.

(Image from Riken Yamamoto)

Further the museum hopes to become a “hub connecting the city’s transportation and entertainment sectors,” said Arch Daily.

 

 

 

 

 

 
Taoyuan
Taoyuan Art Museum
design
green building
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ranks 2nd in world in economic transformation
2018/03/22 17:49
British Office Taipei launches NT$8 million program to fund Taiwanese researchers in the UK
2018/03/22 17:37
Taiwan Taoyuan Airport 15th best in the world, No.1 for immigration
2018/03/22 17:04
Theory of Taiwan
2018/03/22 13:46
China appoints former ambassador to UN, as head of Taiwan Affairs Office
2018/03/22 12:38