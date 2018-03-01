Design selected to house Taoyuan Art Museum in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Designs from Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop and Joe Shih Architects have won an international contest to design the future Taoyuan Museum of Art structure.

Slanted grass roofs over a pair of buildings will be the standout feature of the museum, aptly named "The Hill." Guests will be able to walk onto the hill to view art installation and enjoy landscape views.



(Image from Riken Yamamoto)

The museum will be walking distance from the Taoyuan High Speed Rail (HSR) and act as a “symbolic gateway to the city,” said Dezeen.



(Image from Riken Yamamoto)

The museum will be an international art exhibition space, holding permanent and temporary exhibits, and coordinating art literacy at a local and international level. There will also be spaces available for artists to rent pop up shops and temporarily exhibit their work.



(Image from Riken Yamamoto)

Seats scattered along the green slope will let spectators comfortably watch performances in the plaza, outdoor theater, and lake.

(Image from Riken Yamamoto)

Further the museum hopes to become a “hub connecting the city’s transportation and entertainment sectors,” said Arch Daily.