Céline Dion cancels Las Vegas concerts

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Céline Dion has canceled a string of shows between March 27 and April 18 due to a hearing condition that she says will require a "minimally invasive surgery".

A statement has been released via Céline Dion's Official Facebook page saying that she has been dealing with an ear condition, described as Patulous Eustachian tube, which "causes hearing irregularities and makes it extremely difficult to sing."

Céline Dion has experienced the condition over the past 12 to 18 months and treated it with medication, which has ceased to be effective, necessitating surgery to correct the problem, according to the statement. She is expected to resume performing on May 22. Ticketholders for the canceled shows will receive refunds. Celine Dion will be holding three concerts in Taipei this upcoming July.