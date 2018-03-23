Empire strikes back: China retaliates for Trump tariffs with US$3 billion of its own

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Thursday (March 22) that he would impose up to US$60 billion in tariffs on China for its unfair trade practices, Beijing announced on Friday that reciprocal tariffs would be imposed on US$3 billion worth of imported American goods.

China's Ministry of Commerce announced that it is tentatively planning on imposing 15 percent tariffs on American steel pipes, fruit, wine and other products, while a 25 percent tariff would be placed on pork and recycled aluminum, reported Bloomberg News. The preliminary focus on steel and aluminum is likely a response to Trump's previous announcement of a 25 percent tariff on steel and 15 percent duty on aluminum imported from many countries around the world, including China.

However, Bloomberg analyst Partish Narayan said that China will actually feel more pain from the tariff battle on steel and aluminum because the U.S. only exported US$830 million worth of scrap aluminum to China last year, while the U.S. imported US$1.9 billion of the metal from China. Also, the U.S. only exported US$300 million worth of steel to China, while China exported US$840 million to the U.S.

Beyond steel and aluminum, Beijing announced that it would impose tariffs on 128 American-made goods if a trade deal cannot be struck with the U.S., reported CNBC.

This first round of tariffs targeted at US$3 billion in products is relatively small percentage of the estimated US$172 billion in goods China imported from the U.S. last year. Though it is significant, "it's not a lot in terms of the total U.S.-China relationship," said Tony Nash, CEO and founder of data analytics firm Complete Intelligence, in the CNBC report.

China's foreign ministry has singled out soybeans, airplanes, cars and cotton as possible targets of tariffs as well. Beijing is eyeing soybeans as a powerful weapon as they believe that this would anger farmers in states that voted for Trump in 2016. A professor of political economy at University of California told the Guardian that the Chinese government put this weapon and others in its war chest at least two years ago:

"Chinese officials have bounced around the idea of a soybean or pork tariffs in response, which they know will hurt farm states that voted for Trump. China has been preparing for this for almost two years since Trump made threats on the campaign trail, they have a whole arsenal of responses.”

Beijing on Friday also announced that it would take legal action in the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

On the news of Trump's tariff measures against China, the Down Jones Industrial Average dropped by 724 points, nearly 3 percent of its value, based on fears that the tariffs could touch of a trade war between the world's two largest economies. By mid-morning Friday, all major Asian stock markets were down, with Japan's Nikkei down 3.54 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index down 2.82 percent, the Shanghai Stock Exchange down 3.16 percent and South Korea's Kospi down 2.16 percent.