McDavid has 2 goals, 2 assists; Oilers top Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists, his first-ever goals against Ottawa, and the Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Senators from playoff contention with a 6-2 win on Thursday night.

Drake Caggiula also had two goals for the Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ty Rattie adding the others. Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots as Edmonton concluded a four-game trip 3-1-0.

Matt Duchene and Filip Chlapik replied for Ottawa, while Craig Anderson made 32 saves.

Trailing 2-0 to start the third, the Senators made it a one-goal game on Duchene's power-play tally. But the Oilers responded with a goal eight seconds later by Nugent-Hopkins following a great pass from McDavid.

Edmonton then made it 4-1 on yet another stellar play by McDavid, who set up Rattie for his third of the season. Caggiula scored his second of the night at 6:34, also on the power play.

Ottawa made it 5-2 as Chlapik scored his first NHL goal, tipping a shot by Marian Gaborik. Bobby Ryan picked up his 500th career point with the second assist.

McDavid scored his second of the night and 36th of the season late in the contest as he walked around Mike Hoffman.

McDavid gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead five minutes into the second when he took a pass from Nugent-Hopkins in the slot and beat Anderson high.

Ottawa's Alex Burrows and Max McCormick each had a good chance, but Talbot was solid.

Edmonton opened the scoring midway through the first as Caggiula found a loose puck in the crease and knocked it in for his 11th of the season.

NOTES: Ryan Dzingel returned to Senators' lineup following a one-game absence after taking a puck to the back of the head last Saturday. ... D Christian Wolanin made his NHL debut with the Senators. Wolanin signed with Ottawa on Wednesday after three seasons at the University of North Dakota. His father, Craig, played 695 NHL games and won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche. ... G Filip Gustavsson, acquired by Ottawa from Pittsburgh in the Derick Brassard trade, arrived Thursday and met with reporters for the first time. The Swedish prospect, who had been playing in his native country, will join the AHL's Belleville Senators on Friday. "I like playing on the small ice," Gustavsson said. "There's a bit more speed and I'm looking forward to it." ... The Senators were without captain Erik Karlsson (personal reasons) and forward Mark Stone (leg). Edmonton forward Mike Cammalleri was a healthy scratch.

