National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/23 10:48
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 53 19 .736
x-Boston 48 23 .676
Philadelphia 41 30 .577 11½
New York 26 46 .361 27
Brooklyn 23 49 .319 30
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 40 31 .563
Miami 39 33 .542
Charlotte 32 41 .438 9
Atlanta 21 50 .296 19
Orlando 21 51 .292 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 29 .592
Indiana 41 31 .569
Milwaukee 37 34 .521 5
Detroit 32 40 .444 10½
Chicago 24 47 .338 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 58 14 .806
New Orleans 43 30 .589 15½
San Antonio 42 30 .583 16
Dallas 22 50 .306 36
Memphis 19 53 .264 39
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 44 27 .620
Oklahoma City 43 30 .589 2
Minnesota 41 31 .569
Utah 41 31 .569
Denver 39 33 .542
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 53 18 .746
L.A. Clippers 38 33 .535 15
L.A. Lakers 31 40 .437 22
Sacramento 23 49 .319 30½
Phoenix 19 53 .264 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 132, Toronto 129

Philadelphia 119, Memphis 105

Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 105

Miami 119, New York 98

Denver 135, Chicago 102

L.A. Clippers 127, Milwaukee 120

New Orleans 96, Indiana 92

San Antonio 98, Washington 90

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 140, Memphis 79

Philadelphia 118, Orlando 98

Houston 100, Detroit 96, OT

New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 125

Utah 119, Dallas 112

Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.