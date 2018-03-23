After Parkland shooting, worldwide 'March for Our Lives'

FILE- This March 14, 2018 file photo shows Students sitting in silence as they rally in front of the White House in Washington. Students walked out of
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Organizers say they are expecting possibly 1 million people to turn out Saturday for hundreds of rallies worldwide and in the U.S. capital in the wake of the Florida school massacre.
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 lives were claimed in the Feb. 14 attack, have spearheaded what's being called the "March for Our Lives." It could become one of the largest marches in history with people turning out in Washington, D.C., and more than 800 sister marches from California to Japan.
In Washington, Students will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday alongside pop stars Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato. It comes the students are pressing for stricter gun control measures after the Florida attack.