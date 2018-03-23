Hsieh Su-wei consecutive wins in Miami Open

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei advanced to the Top 32 in Miami Open by beating Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Hsieh beats 7: 5, 6: 2 straight down and she is the second Taiwanese player to advance into the Top 32 in the Women's singles. The first Taiwanese player is a retired tennis player Wang Shi-ting(王思婷), she won 6 singles in her career.

In the Top 64 round, Hsieh managed to thwart the situation in which she fell behind at 2:5 in the first game. At the end of the game, Xie Shuwei cracked 3 break points ton game advantage.

She will be playing against the Czech fifth seed, Karolina Pliskova and the winner will advance into the Top 16.