Williamson posts 18th century in 1st test against England

By  Associated Press
2018/03/23 10:17

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Captain Kane Williamson scored a New Zealand-record 18th test century before rain interrupted the first cricket test against England on Friday during the first session on the second day.

Williamson previously shared the New Zealand record of 17 test centuries with Martin Crowe and his current teammate Ross Taylor.

He made the record his own when he reached his century at Eden Park on Friday in 297 minutes, from 196 balls with 11 fours and a six.

Williamson was 100 not out when rain stopped play 40 minutes after the start of the second day of the day-night match.

Henry Nicholls was 36 not out and New Zealand was 197-3, replying to England's first innings of 58.