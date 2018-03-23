|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|53
|19
|.736
|—
|x-Boston
|48
|23
|.676
|4½
|Philadelphia
|41
|30
|.577
|11½
|New York
|26
|46
|.361
|27
|Brooklyn
|23
|49
|.319
|30
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|40
|31
|.563
|—
|Miami
|39
|33
|.542
|1½
|Charlotte
|32
|41
|.438
|9
|Atlanta
|21
|50
|.296
|19
|Orlando
|21
|51
|.292
|19½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|42
|29
|.592
|—
|Indiana
|41
|31
|.569
|1½
|Milwaukee
|37
|34
|.521
|5
|Detroit
|32
|40
|.444
|10½
|Chicago
|24
|47
|.338
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|58
|14
|.806
|—
|New Orleans
|43
|30
|.589
|15½
|San Antonio
|42
|30
|.583
|16
|Dallas
|22
|49
|.310
|35½
|Memphis
|19
|53
|.264
|39
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Oklahoma City
|43
|30
|.589
|2
|Minnesota
|41
|31
|.569
|3½
|Utah
|40
|31
|.563
|4
|Denver
|39
|33
|.542
|5½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|53
|18
|.746
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|33
|.535
|15
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|40
|.437
|22
|Sacramento
|23
|49
|.319
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|53
|.264
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 132, Toronto 129
Philadelphia 119, Memphis 105
Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 105
Miami 119, New York 98
Denver 135, Chicago 102
L.A. Clippers 127, Milwaukee 120
New Orleans 96, Indiana 92
San Antonio 98, Washington 90
|Thursday's Games
Charlotte 140, Memphis 79
Philadelphia 118, Orlando 98
Houston 100, Detroit 96, OT
New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 125
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.