National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/23 10:11
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Tampa Bay 74 51 19 4 106 271 211
x-Boston 72 45 17 10 100 240 186
Toronto 73 43 23 7 93 246 208
Washington 73 42 24 7 91 229 217
Pittsburgh 74 42 27 5 89 243 225
Columbus 75 42 28 5 89 214 206
Philadelphia 75 38 25 12 88 226 223
New Jersey 73 37 28 8 82 219 221
Florida 72 37 28 7 81 219 222
Carolina 74 32 31 11 75 203 237
N.Y. Rangers 74 32 34 8 72 214 240
N.Y. Islanders 74 31 33 10 72 241 270
Detroit 73 27 35 11 65 189 228
Montreal 74 26 36 12 64 185 237
Ottawa 73 26 36 11 63 201 257
Buffalo 73 23 38 12 58 173 240
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 72 48 14 10 106 236 178
Vegas 73 47 21 5 99 248 200
Winnipeg 73 44 19 10 98 242 190
San Jose 73 41 23 9 91 225 201
Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210
Colorado 73 40 25 8 88 236 210
Anaheim 74 38 24 12 88 210 197
Los Angeles 74 40 27 7 87 212 186
St. Louis 73 40 28 5 85 203 194
Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201
Calgary 75 35 30 10 80 204 226
Edmonton 74 33 36 5 71 214 236
Chicago 74 30 35 9 69 209 228
Arizona 74 25 38 11 61 184 237
Vancouver 73 25 39 9 59 187 240

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3

Arizona 4, Buffalo 1

St. Louis 2, Boston 1, OT

Anaheim 4, Calgary 0

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 6, Arizona 5

Columbus 4, Florida 0

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Islanders 6

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 2

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.