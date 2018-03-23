High-scoring Lightning hold off Islanders, 7-6

NEW YORK (AP) — J.T. Miller scored twice, Brayden Point had a goal and two assists, and the high-scoring Tampa Bay Lightning held off the New York Islanders 7-6 on Thursday night.

Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev and Victor Hedman each added a goal and an assist, Tyler Johnson also scored, and Braydon Coburn and Yanni Gourde each had two assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for his NHL-leading 42nd victory, extending Tampa Bay's franchise record. The Lightning improved to 12-2-1 in their last 15 games, extending their Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division leads to six points over idle Boston.

Anders Lee, Ryan Pulock and Anthony Beauvillier each scored twice for the Islanders. They lost for the 12th time in 14 games (2-8-4).

BLUE JACKETS 4, PANTHERS 0.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 33 shots for his fifth shutout of the season, Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist, and Columbus beat Florida for its 10th straight victory.

Sonny Milano, Seth Jones and Thomas Vanek also scored. The Blue Jackets joined Philadelphia (1984-86) and Pittsburgh (2010-13) as the only teams with 10-game winning streaks in consecutive seasons.

HURRICANES 6, COYOTES 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored his second goal with 1:58 left, and Carolina beat Arizonadespite giving up a weird goal when the puck stuck in goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Skinner added an assist, and Valentin Zykov scored two goals, the second tying it at 5 with 10:14 remaining. Phil Di Giuseppe had a goal and two assists, and Jaccob Slavin had three assists. Teuvo Teravainen also scored, and Ward made 28 saves.

Alex Goligoski scored twice, including arguably the most bizarre goal of the season when Ward unknowingly skated across the red line with the puck lodged in his right skate.

Rookie Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, Josh Archibald and Nick Cousins also scored and Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots for Arizona.

FLYERS 4, RANGERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored twice, Claude Giroux had three assists and Philadelphia Flyers beat New York.

Jakub Voracek had a goal and an assist, and Oskar Lindblom also scored for the Flyers. Jesper Fast had two goals and an assist and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers.