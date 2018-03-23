Trump hammers China with tough tariffs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday that he would be imposing 25 percent tariffs on up to US$60 billion worth of imports from China after results of a seven-month investigation on intellectual property theft were released.

Trump said that the trade deficit between the U.S. and China is between "US$504 and US$375" and "it is the largest deficit of any country in the history of our world, it's out of control." The U.S. Census Bureau calculated that America's trade deficit with China in 2017 was US$375 billion.

Trump said that the sanctions would be based on Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, which essentially gives the President power to impose tariffs to counteract unfair trade practices.

He said that he asked to Chinese leaders including President Xi Jinping to cut the trade deficit by US$100, roughly 25 percent of the deficit, but did not mention their response to his request.

Trump then referred to China's entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the mushrooming trade deficit the U.S. suffered in the years since: "The tremendous money that we paid since the founding of the World Trade Organization, which has actually been a disaster for us, it's been very unfair to us, the arbitrations are very unfair, the judging has been very unfair, and knowingly we always have a minority and it's not fair."



Chart showing dramatic trade imbalance between two countries since U.S. entered WTO. (Wikimedia Commons)

Trump also addressed the results of a report released by U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer on Thursday which outlined China's policies to force foreign companies to fork over their intellectual property to domestic companies, "We have a tremendous intellectual property theft situation going on, which likewise is hundreds of billions of dollars."

A list of 1,300 products to be targeted by the tariffs is to be released in 15 days, with a 30-day period for public comment. Trump will consider additional measures against China in two weeks, depending on the outcome of the latest round of tariffs, reported CNBC.

Trump directed Lighthizer to provide a list of products that would have tariffs imposed on Products that could have tariffs placed on, possibly including aeronautics, modern rail, new energy vehicles, high-tech products

As Trump signed the memo, he said "This is the first of many" trade actions to come to counter the U.S. trade imbalance with the communist country.

Meanwhile, just 24 hours before tariffs were to be imposed on steel and aluminum, on the EU, the Trump administration announced it was going to make temporary exemptions for allies including EU, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea, with the emphasis instead focused on adversaries such as "economic enemy" China.

In response to Trump's announcement, China's embassy in the U.S. said, "China does not want a trade war with anyone. But China is not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war. China is confident and capable of facing any challenge. If a trade war were initiated by the U.S., China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures."

On the news of the new tariff measures against China, the Down Jones Industrial Average dropped by 724 points, nearly 3 percent of its value, based on fears that the tariffs could touch of a trade war between the world's two largest economies.