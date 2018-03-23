All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Tampa Bay 73 50 19 4 104 264 205 27-8-2 23-11-2 16-7-2 x-Boston 72 45 17 10 100 240 186 25-7-5 20-10-5 15-5-2 Toronto 73 43 23 7 93 246 208 25-8-2 18-15-5 13-7-3 Washington 73 42 24 7 91 229 217 26-9-2 16-15-5 13-7-3 Pittsburgh 74 42 27 5 89 243 225 27-8-1 15-19-4 15-7-1 Columbus 75 42 28 5 89 214 206 25-11-2 17-17-3 14-10-3 Philadelphia 75 38 25 12 88 226 223 19-13-6 19-12-6 12-7-5 New Jersey 73 37 28 8 82 219 221 18-14-3 19-14-5 12-9-1 Florida 72 37 28 7 81 219 222 22-11-3 15-17-4 14-6-2 Carolina 73 31 31 11 73 197 232 16-15-6 15-16-5 9-10-5 N.Y. Islanders 73 31 32 10 72 235 263 17-14-4 14-18-6 11-12-2 N.Y. Rangers 74 32 34 8 72 214 240 20-14-4 12-20-4 9-10-3 Detroit 73 27 35 11 65 189 228 14-14-8 13-21-3 6-13-4 Montreal 74 26 36 12 64 185 237 17-12-8 9-24-4 10-9-5 Ottawa 72 26 35 11 63 199 251 15-15-6 11-20-5 8-12-4 Buffalo 73 23 38 12 58 173 240 11-22-5 12-16-7 10-8-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Nashville 72 48 14 10 106 236 178 25-7-4 23-7-6 17-4-2 Vegas 73 47 21 5 99 248 200 26-9-2 21-12-3 18-3-2 Winnipeg 73 44 19 10 98 242 190 27-7-2 17-12-8 13-8-2 San Jose 73 41 23 9 91 225 201 22-11-3 19-12-6 19-4-3 Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210 24-6-7 17-18-1 11-11-0 Colorado 73 40 25 8 88 236 210 25-9-2 15-16-6 11-10-3 Anaheim 74 38 24 12 88 210 197 22-10-5 16-14-7 12-6-7 Los Angeles 74 40 27 7 87 212 186 19-14-3 21-13-4 11-10-4 St. Louis 73 40 28 5 85 203 194 22-15-0 18-13-5 10-10-3 Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201 24-10-3 14-18-5 11-13-0 Calgary 75 35 30 10 80 204 226 15-18-4 20-12-6 10-11-3 Edmonton 73 32 36 5 69 208 234 16-17-3 16-19-2 13-9-1 Chicago 74 30 35 9 69 209 228 17-16-4 13-19-5 7-11-3 Arizona 73 25 37 11 61 179 231 15-20-4 10-17-7 8-10-6 Vancouver 73 25 39 9 59 187 240 12-18-6 13-21-3 6-17-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3

Arizona 4, Buffalo 1

St. Louis 2, Boston 1, OT

Anaheim 4, Calgary 0

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Columbus 4, Florida 0

Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.