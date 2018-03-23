All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 74 51 19 4 106 271 211 x-Boston 72 45 17 10 100 240 186 Toronto 73 43 23 7 93 246 208 Washington 73 42 24 7 91 229 217 Pittsburgh 74 42 27 5 89 243 225 Columbus 75 42 28 5 89 214 206 Philadelphia 75 38 25 12 88 226 223 New Jersey 73 37 28 8 82 219 221 Florida 72 37 28 7 81 219 222 Carolina 74 32 31 11 75 203 237 N.Y. Rangers 74 32 34 8 72 214 240 N.Y. Islanders 74 31 33 10 72 241 270 Detroit 73 27 35 11 65 189 228 Montreal 74 26 36 12 64 185 237 Ottawa 72 26 35 11 63 199 251 Buffalo 73 23 38 12 58 173 240 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 72 48 14 10 106 236 178 Vegas 73 47 21 5 99 248 200 Winnipeg 73 44 19 10 98 242 190 San Jose 73 41 23 9 91 225 201 Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210 Colorado 73 40 25 8 88 236 210 Anaheim 74 38 24 12 88 210 197 Los Angeles 74 40 27 7 87 212 186 St. Louis 73 40 28 5 85 203 194 Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201 Calgary 75 35 30 10 80 204 226 Edmonton 73 32 36 5 69 208 234 Chicago 74 30 35 9 69 209 228 Arizona 74 25 38 11 61 184 237 Vancouver 73 25 39 9 59 187 240

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3

Arizona 4, Buffalo 1

St. Louis 2, Boston 1, OT

Anaheim 4, Calgary 0

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Columbus 4, Florida 0

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Islanders 6

Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.