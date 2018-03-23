|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Tampa Bay
|74
|51
|19
|4
|106
|271
|211
|27-8-2
|24-11-2
|16-7-2
|x-Boston
|72
|45
|17
|10
|100
|240
|186
|25-7-5
|20-10-5
|15-5-2
|Toronto
|73
|43
|23
|7
|93
|246
|208
|25-8-2
|18-15-5
|13-7-3
|Washington
|73
|42
|24
|7
|91
|229
|217
|26-9-2
|16-15-5
|13-7-3
|Pittsburgh
|74
|42
|27
|5
|89
|243
|225
|27-8-1
|15-19-4
|15-7-1
|Columbus
|75
|42
|28
|5
|89
|214
|206
|25-11-2
|17-17-3
|14-10-3
|Philadelphia
|75
|38
|25
|12
|88
|226
|223
|19-13-6
|19-12-6
|12-7-5
|New Jersey
|73
|37
|28
|8
|82
|219
|221
|18-14-3
|19-14-5
|12-9-1
|Florida
|72
|37
|28
|7
|81
|219
|222
|22-11-3
|15-17-4
|14-6-2
|Carolina
|73
|31
|31
|11
|73
|197
|232
|16-15-6
|15-16-5
|9-10-5
|N.Y. Rangers
|74
|32
|34
|8
|72
|214
|240
|20-14-4
|12-20-4
|9-10-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|74
|31
|33
|10
|72
|241
|270
|17-15-4
|14-18-6
|11-12-2
|Detroit
|73
|27
|35
|11
|65
|189
|228
|14-14-8
|13-21-3
|6-13-4
|Montreal
|74
|26
|36
|12
|64
|185
|237
|17-12-8
|9-24-4
|10-9-5
|Ottawa
|72
|26
|35
|11
|63
|199
|251
|15-15-6
|11-20-5
|8-12-4
|Buffalo
|73
|23
|38
|12
|58
|173
|240
|11-22-5
|12-16-7
|10-8-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Nashville
|72
|48
|14
|10
|106
|236
|178
|25-7-4
|23-7-6
|17-4-2
|Vegas
|73
|47
|21
|5
|99
|248
|200
|26-9-2
|21-12-3
|18-3-2
|Winnipeg
|73
|44
|19
|10
|98
|242
|190
|27-7-2
|17-12-8
|13-8-2
|San Jose
|73
|41
|23
|9
|91
|225
|201
|22-11-3
|19-12-6
|19-4-3
|Minnesota
|73
|41
|24
|8
|90
|227
|210
|24-6-7
|17-18-1
|11-11-0
|Colorado
|73
|40
|25
|8
|88
|236
|210
|25-9-2
|15-16-6
|11-10-3
|Anaheim
|74
|38
|24
|12
|88
|210
|197
|22-10-5
|16-14-7
|12-6-7
|Los Angeles
|74
|40
|27
|7
|87
|212
|186
|19-14-3
|21-13-4
|11-10-4
|St. Louis
|73
|40
|28
|5
|85
|203
|194
|22-15-0
|18-13-5
|10-10-3
|Dallas
|74
|38
|28
|8
|84
|212
|201
|24-10-3
|14-18-5
|11-13-0
|Calgary
|75
|35
|30
|10
|80
|204
|226
|15-18-4
|20-12-6
|10-11-3
|Edmonton
|73
|32
|36
|5
|69
|208
|234
|16-17-3
|16-19-2
|13-9-1
|Chicago
|74
|30
|35
|9
|69
|209
|228
|17-16-4
|13-19-5
|7-11-3
|Arizona
|73
|25
|37
|11
|61
|179
|231
|15-20-4
|10-17-7
|8-10-6
|Vancouver
|73
|25
|39
|9
|59
|187
|240
|12-18-6
|13-21-3
|6-17-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3
Arizona 4, Buffalo 1
St. Louis 2, Boston 1, OT
Anaheim 4, Calgary 0
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Columbus 4, Florida 0
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Islanders 6
Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.