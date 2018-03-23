54-year-old Laura Davies shoots 82 week after contending

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Laura Davies had a nightmare round days after contending for a title at age 54, and Caroline Hedwall and Jackie Stoelting topped the Kia Classic leaderboard.

Davies shot a 10-over 82 on Thursday at rainy Aviara Golf Club — four days after tying for second behind Inbee Park in the Founders Cup, and five days after shooting a 9-under 63 in the Phoenix event.

Fighting Achilles tendon and calf problems in her left leg, Davies opened double bogey-bogey-par-bogey. She bogeyed Nos. 9, 10 and 12, had another double on 15 and bogeyed 16. The 82 was the World Golf Hall of Famer's highest score on tour since also shooting 82 in the 2013 Marathon Classic. On Monday, she jumped 208 spots to No. 155 in the world.

Hedwall and Stoelting, both winless on the LPGA Tour, opened at 6-under 66 in the final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week at Mission Hills.