Dell Match Play Results

|Thursday
|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|Yardage: 7,108. Par: 71
|Second Round
|(Seedings in parentheses)
Alex Noren (13), Sweden, def. Thomas Pieters (39), Belgium 5 and 4.
Tony Finau (29), United States, def. Kevin Na (61), United States, 3 and 2.
Jordan Spieth (4), United States, def. Li Haotong (34), China, 4 and 2.
Patrick Reed (19), United States, def. Charl Schwartzel (49), South Africa, 1 up.
Tommy Fleetwood (9), England, def. Kevin Chappell (33), United States, 7 and 6.
Ian Poulter (58) England, def. Daniel Berger (26), United States, 2 and 1.
Jason Dufner (42), United States, def. Jason Day (8), Australia, 3 and 1.
James Hahn (56), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (25), South Africa, 3 and 1.
Matt Kuchar (16), United States, def. Yuta Ikeda (47), Japan, 1 up.
Ross Fisher (27), England def. Zach Johnson (54), United States, 2 up.
Adam Hadwin (38), Canada, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 4 and 3.
Kevin Kisner (32), United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger (53), Austria, 5 and 4.
Bubba Watson (35), United States, def. Marc Leishman (11), Australia, 3 and 2.
Branden Grace (23), South Africa, def. Julian Suri (64), United States, 2 and 1.
Rory McIlroy (6), Northern Ireland, def. Jhonattan Vegas (44), Venezuela, 2 and 1.
Brian Harman (18), United States, def. Peter Uihlein (57), United States, 3 and 2.
Phil Mickelson (14), United States, def. Satoshi Kodaira (40), Japan, 1 up.
Charles Howell III (59), United States, def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), Spain, 3 and 1.
Chez Reavie (43), United States, def. Jon Rahm (3), Spain, 1 up.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (28), Thailand, def. Keegan Bradley (63), United States, 1 up.
Paul Casey (10), England, def. Kyle Stanley (45), United States, 4 and 2.
Russell Henley (51), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (31), England, 2 and 1.
Sergio Garcia (7), Spain, def. Dylan Frittelli (41), South Africa, 2 up.
Xander Schauffele (20), United States, def. Shubhankar Sharma (62), India, 3 and 1.
Webb Simpson (37), United States, def. Pat Perez (15), United States, 3 and 1.
Si Woo Kim (50), South Korea, def. Gary Woodland (24), 5 and 3.
Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Patton Kizzire (48), United States, 3 and 1.
Francesco Molinari (21), Italy, def. Luke List (60), United States, 3 and 2.
Tyrrell Hatton (12), England, def. Brendan Steele (36), United States, 3 and 2.
Alexander Levy (55), France, def. Charley Hoffman (22), United States, 1 up.
Cameron Smith (46), Australia, def. Hideki Matsuyama (5), Japan, 1 up.
Patrick Cantlay (30), United States, def. Yusaku Miyazato (53), Japan, 1 up.