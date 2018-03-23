10Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. HOW MARKETS REACTED TO TRUMP'S PLAN ON TARIFFS FOR CHINA

The Dow Jones Industrial average plunged more than 700 points after the President's announcement amid worries about a trade war with China.

1. ANOTHER CABINET SHAKEUP FOR WHITE HOUSE

President Trump announced he is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with hawkish former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton.

1. STUDENT ACTIVISTS SAY PLANNING MARCH FOR OUR LIVES IS MORE THAN HOMEWORK

The teens from Majory Stoneman Douglas High have pulled all-nighters scheduling speakers, petitioning city councils, and handling TV appearances to promote the protest against gun violence.

1. WHICH COUNTRY WILL GET $1B IN ARMS FROM U.S.

The White House says it will approve the arms sale to Saudi Arabia, including 6,700 anti-tank missiles.

1. RECORDING OF POLICE SHOOTING OF UNARMED MAN IN SACRAMENTO RAISES QUESTIONS

Body camera and helicopter footage don't clearly depict what Stephon Clark was doing before police opened fire, and an arriving officer had the two original officers turn off the cameras' microphones.

1. WHAT SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER WANTS TO KNOW ABOUT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Investigators are said to be asking about the data mining firm's relationship to the Trump campaign and how the campaign used data in battleground states.

1. SEA LIONS VERSUS SALMON: NO CLEAR WINNERS

The California mammals are feasting on fragile populations of endangered Chinook salmon in Oregon, prompting talk about killing some of the sea lions.

1. TOYS R US FOUNDER DIES

Charles P. Lazarus died at 94, a week after the toy store that once drove trends in child's play announced it was going out of business.

1. REBOOTED 'ROSEANNE' KEEPS ITS WORKING-CLASS COMEDIC ROOTS

The revival features the same careworn couch as the original, and now the characters' verbal jousting involves comments from both sides of the Trump divide.

1. MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYERS COULD LOSE MINIMUM WAGE PROTECTIONS

A provision in the spending bill headed to the Senate would mean players, who earn as little as $5,500 per season, wouldn't be paid overtime.