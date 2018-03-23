Rights group: US, UK arms to Saudi coalition harm Yemenis

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — An international rights watchdog says the flow of U.S. and U.K. arms to a Saudi coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen have resulted in "enormous harm to Yemeni civilians."

Friday's statement by Amnesty International comes as the coalition's intervention in Yemen is about to enter its third year. It aims to reinstate an internationally recognized government.

Amnesty says other states including France, Spain and Italy have also transferred billions of dollars' worth of arms despite the losses.

The statement also says the rebels, known as Houthis, and other groups have killed and injured civilians during the war.

Yemen is now the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with 22 million people in need of assistance. The war has crippled the country's infrastructure and pushed it to the brink of famine.