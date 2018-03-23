AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, March 23

Various sites — football, friendlies: Russia vs. Brazil, Uruguay vs. Czech Republic, Norway vs. Australia, Hungary vs. Kazakhstan, Turkey vs. Ireland, Greece vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. Morocco, Scotland vs. Costa Rica, Netherlands vs. England, France vs. Colombia, Finland vs. Macedonia, Portugal vs. Egypt, Germany vs. Spain, Austria vs. Slovenia, Italy vs. Argentina, Poland vs. Nigeria, Peru vs. Croatia, Iceland vs. Mexico.

thru April 1, Miami — tennis, ATP-WTA, Miami Open.

thru 25, Austin, Texas — golf, WGC, Match Play.

thru 26, Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 1st test.

thru 26, Cape Town, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Australia, 3rd test.

thru 25, Carlsbad, California — golf, US LPGA Tour, Kia Classic.

thru 25, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic — golf, US PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

thru 25, Milan, Italy — figure skating, world championships.

thru 25, Spain — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Catalonia.

Belgium — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Harelbeke.

thru 25, Tyumen, Russia — biathlon, World Cup.

thru 25, Planica, Slovenia — ski jumping, men's World Cup.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Bulls, Melbourne vs. Sharks.

SATURDAY, March 24

Various sites — football, friendlies: Japan vs. Mali, Northern Ireland vs. South Korea, Georgia vs. Lithuania, Sweden vs. Chile.

Valencia, Spain — athletics, IAAF, world half marathon championships.

thru 25, Oberstdorf, Germany — ski jumping, women's World Cup.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Chiefs, Hurricanes vs. Highlanders, Stormers vs. Queensland, Jaguares vs. Lions.

Hamburg, Germany — boxing, Tyron Zeuge vs. Isaac Ekpo for Zeuge's WBA super middleweight title.

Marseille, France — boxing, Ryad Merhy vs. Arsen Goulamirian for vacant WBA cruiserweight title; Michel Soro vs. John Vera for interim WBA super welterweight title.

SUNDAY, March 25

Melbourne, Australia — auto racing, F1, Australian GP.

Belgium — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gent-Wevelgem.

MONDAY, March 26

Various sites — football, friendlies: Finland vs. Malta, Bulgaria vs. Kazakhstan, Albania vs. Norway.

TUESDAY, March 27

Various sites — football, friendlies: Japan vs. Ukraine, Russia vs. France, Iraq vs. Syria, Algeria vs. Iran, Tanzania vs. Congo DR, Kenya vs. Central African Republic, Uganda vs. Malawi, Azerbaijan vs. Macedonia, Montenegro vs. Turkey, Romania vs. Sweden, Senegal vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary vs. Scotland, Denmark vs. Chile, Greece vs. Egypt, Tunisia vs. Costa Rica, Switzerland vs. Panama, Slovenia vs. Belarus, Luxembourg vs. Austria, Poland vs. South Korea, Belgium vs. Saudi Arabia, Germany vs. Brazil, Colombia vs. Australia, Morocco vs. Uzbekistan, England vs. Italy, Spain vs. Argentina, Netherlands vs. Portugal, Nigeria vs. Serbia, United States vs. Paraguay, Peru vs. Iceland, Mexico vs. Croatia.

WEDNESDAY, March 28

Belgium — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dwars Door Vlaanderen.

THURSDAY, March 29

thru April 1, Rancho Mirage, California — golf, US LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration.

thru April 1, Humble, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, Houston Open.

FRIDAY, March 30

thru April 3, Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 2nd test.

thru April 3, Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. Australia, 4th test.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Highlanders, Melbourne vs. Hurricanes.

SATURDAY, March 31

Cardiff, Wales — boxing, Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker for Joshua's IBF and WBA and Parker's WBO heavyweight titles; Ryan Burnett vs. Yonfrez Parejo for Burnett's WBA bantamweight title.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — horse racing, Dubai World Cup.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Sharks, ACT vs. New South Wales, Bulls vs. Stormers.

SUNDAY, April 1

Belgium — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Flanders.

Johannesburg — rugby, Super Rugby: Lions vs. Crusaders.