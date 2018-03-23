The Latest: Tribal court orders baby's return to parents

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Miccosukee tribal police taking a baby from her parents (all times local):

A tribal court for a sovereign Indian nation in Florida has ordered the return of an infant that was taken from her parents, a Miccosukee mother and a white father, at a Miami-area hospital.

The Miami Herald reports that the court ruled Thursday to return Ingrid Ronan Johnson to her parents, Rebecca Sanders and Justin Johnson.

Two days after the girl's March 16 birth, Miccosukee detectives carrying a tribal court order and accompanied by Miami-Dade police removed the baby at Baptist Hospital in the Miami area, which is outside the tribe's reservation in the Everglades.

The girl's parents spent four days complaining to police, prosecutors and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, saying the tribal order was concocted by the baby's grandmother to keep Johnson out of the girl's life.

___

7:50 a.m.

MIAMI — A major clash between the authority of a sovereign Indian nation and non-native officials is shaping up in Florida, where a baby just born in a Miami hospital was taken from her parents, a Miccosukee mother and a white father.

Two days after the girl was born, tribal detectives accompanied by Miami-Dade police removed the child at Baptist Hospital in Kendall, which is outside the tribe's reservation in the Everglades.

The Miami Herald reports that Miccosukee police had a tribal court order to take Ingrid Ronan Johnson from her parents, Rebecca Sanders and Justin Johnson.

The girl's parents are complaining to police, prosecutors and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, saying the tribal order was concocted by the baby's grandmother, Betty Osceola to keep Johnson out of the girl's life.