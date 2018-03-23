Thursday's Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|010
|001
|000—2
|5
|2
|St. Louis
|341
|000
|00x—8
|4
|1
Sims, Carle (4), Blair (6), Winkler (7), Brothers (8), and Stewart; Mikolas, Guilmet (7), Lucas (8), Leone (9), and Molina, Pena. W_Mikolas 1-2. L_Sims 0-2. HRs_Ozuna, Munoz.
|Boston
|041
|020
|000—7
|12
|2
|Baltimore
|020
|026
|00x—10
|9
|2
Velazquez, Kelley (5), Kelly (6), Scott (6), Gorst (6), Smith (7), Layne (8), and Swihart, Butler; Wright Jr., Araujo (5), Rodriguez (7), Givens (8), Teague (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Araujo 2-0. L_Scott 2-2. Sv_Teague. HRs_Vazquez; Beckham, Sisco.
|Detroit
|110
|120
|001—6
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|100—2
|7
|2
Boyd, Wilson (5), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (9), and Hicks, Policelli; Arrieta, Neshek (3), Neris (4), Eflin (5), Bettencourt (5), Frazier (7), Beato (8), Quinn (9), Garcia (9), and Knapp, Rupp. W_Boyd 3-0. L_Arrieta 0-1. HRs_Cabrera; Rosales.
|Miami
|402
|340
|002—15
|20
|2
|Houston
|122
|100
|100—7
|10
|2
Neidert, Guerra (2), Guerrero (10), Tazawa (12), Mahoney (14), and Telis; Morton, Quiala (4), Smith (6), Harris (7), Giles (8), Pinales (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Neidert 1-0. L_Morton 1-1.
|New York Yankees
|010
|001
|000—2
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
Montgomery, German (7), and Romine; Hughes, Duke (5), Rodney (6), Reed (7), Pressly (8), Moya (9), and Garver, Wilson. W_Montgomery 2-2. L_Rodney 0-1. Sv_German. HRs_McKinney.
|Tampa Bay
|001
|011
|200—5
|9
|1
|Toronto (ss)
|000
|210
|000—3
|5
|0
Faria, Kittredge (6), Roe (8), Hall (9), and Moore; Garcia, Osuna (5), Tepera (6), Barnes (7), Breslow (8), Alburquerque (9), and Martin, De La Cruz. W_Kittredge 2-1. L_Barnes 0-1. Sv_Hall. HRs_Cron; Espinosa, Hernandez.
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|00x—1
|10
|0
Karns, Smith (6), Grimm (8), and Butera; Davies, Hoover (6), Drake (7), Griep (9), and Bandy, Houle. W_Davies 2-0. L_Karns 1-2. Sv_Griep. HRs_Phillips.
