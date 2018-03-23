Scotland bemoan smaller Cricket World Cup for not qualifying

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — The International Cricket Council is stunting the growth of the world game after cutting participation at the World Cup, Cricket Scotland chief executive Malcolm Cannon said on Thursday.

Scotland came up agonizingly short of qualifying for next year's showpiece in England after rain denied it the chance of a famous win over the West Indies in Zimbabwe this week.

Being on the verge of qualifying was an achievement in itself for Scotland, given the ICC cut the number of teams competing at the Cricket World Cup from 14 (in 2015) to 10, leaving sides such as Zimbabwe and the West Indies to scrap with Scotland, Ireland, and Afghanistan among others.

The decision has attracted widespread criticism with accusations that the ICC is discouraging associate nations from growing the game.

"Our major bone of contention is not the rain," Cannon told the British Press Association.

"It's not bad umpiring decisions or the lack of DRS, it is the fact - and this is something we have been lobbying strongly for the last two years - that the ICC are the only global sport that are reducing the number of teams in the World Cup while others are increasing to grow the game globally.

"It is something we have fought very hard against and will continue to fight against and we desperately think it's wrong.

"We thought it was wrong before we were done out of a place, so it's not being after the event. This is long standing and will continue to be an argument from us."

The decision to slash participating nations in the Cricket World Cup, thereby forcing West Indies and Zimbabwe to qualify, meant it became even harder for the smaller nations given the comparative lack of funding compared to full member nations. Cannon believes this gap will continue to only grow unless something changes.

"What this does do is limit our potential for growth and it limits our potential to compete on the world stage," he said. "The gap will continue to grow.

"We currently get an eighth of the funding full members do, even the lowest full members do, and yet we've put some of them to the sword (they beat Afghanistan by seven wickets), we've tied with one (Zimbabwe) and we took one to the wire.

"Given the full funding, just think where we could go and who we could compete against. Given that funding, we know there is enormous potential, not just at international level but also at grass-roots level and in terms of growing the participants and the support. That's the frustration."

As a result of missing out on the Cricket World Cup, Cricket Scotland will miss out on a reported sum of 700,000 pounds in funding, and with it their international calendar for the coming season looks bare, with just one one-day international against England scheduled and two against Pakistan.

"We have the scope (to grow)," Cannon said with frustration. "A lot of it is down to funding, and that's part of our frustration because we have not lost money, but we have lost the opportunity to gain money out of this.

"We can only schedule three (matches) because we can only afford three. Without ICC additional help and being given opportunities in global events, there's a dearth of opportunities and that's our challenge."