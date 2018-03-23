CIA offers peek into life of Trump's nominee to lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA is offering up a few details about the secret life of Gina Haspel, the former undercover agent President Donald Trump has picked to lead the intelligence agency.

After 30-plus years at the spy agency, with much of her career classified, Haspel has become best known for leaked details about her time as chief of base of a secret prison in Thailand where terror suspects were waterboarded after 9/11.

The CIA released a two-page memo Thursday that offered personal tidbits about Haspel, who faces an upcoming Senate confirmation hearing.

She's a native of Kentucky who graduated with honors from the University of Louisville. Her father was in the Air Force and she grew up overseas as the oldest of five children. She's a Johnny Cash fan.